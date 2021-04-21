While the Guam Department of Education wrapped up its volleyball championships last week, two athletes – Simon Sanchez’s Heather Reyes and Tiyan High’s VJ Rosario – were tapped as the season MVPs by the league’s coaches.

Easily their respective team’s more impactful players, the duo made an incredible impression on both sides of the net, their coaches said. But, it was their leadership and guidance that made them valuable on and off the court.

For first-year head coach Rich Tumanda, Reyes was integral to the team’s third-place finish in the Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Volleyball League. The Sharks had finished the previous seasons with losing records, but recently came back strong to push the eventual league champions in the semifinals and then taking home bronze with a four-set win over Okkodo High.

“Heather has been a cornerstone of strength for our team. She is an emotional leader, and supportive teammate that brightens every game no matter the outcome,” Tumanda said. “Heather has a great attitude to learn the game and a very humble athlete. It was a pleasure to have coached her.”

Tiyan head coach Rod Pama expressed similar sentiments about the impact Rosario had on his boys team. The Titans set a goal for the championship early on in the season, pushing past every challenge. After dropping their second-round matchup against the Okkodo Bulldogs, they came back, showcasing a cohesion and single-minded tenacity that powered them to their school’s first championship, claiming the ISA Boys Volleyball League title on their home court.

For Rosario, being named MVP is a huge accolade to add to his war chest.

“What it means to be MVP is not only being the most athletic, but being beneficial to the team and a great leader that the team will respect. MVPs become great leaders that helps the team flourish all while picking his/her brothers'/sisters' heads up,” he said.

Going into the season, being MVP never crossed his mind, the junior said.

“All I was really excited for is getting back into practice and playing volleyball with my team,” he said. “I am honored that I have been put in this position and super grateful for the title.”

Reyes, a senior at Sanchez, echoed the comments, adding it’s about putting 100% of herself in the game.

“An MVP player is someone who motivates their team to work together and supports one another,” Reyes said. She readily admits she didn’t expect the honor, “because there are so many other athletes in the league who have the potential to be one.”

Both say it’s been a grind working to hone their individual games, while working on the team game with others. But, it’s a process they both said they enjoy.

“It has taken hard work and dedication in practice to improve myself in the games,” Reyes said.

Throwing a nod to the guidance she received from her coaches, she added, “I’ve also taken what my coaches have taught me, and advice they’ve given to become a better player.

Rosario, who picked up the sport in eighth grade and hopes to pursue his passion beyond high school, said he’s always 100% locked in when he’s on the court.

After switching to hitter this year, Rosario said he enjoyed learning the nuances of the new position, and the process allowed him to embrace new challenges and adapt to passing and scoring for the team.

“Hopefully, through the years, I will improve on hitting,” said the humble Rosario.

Rosario, a self-proclaimed hype man, says he enjoys the camaraderie and lifting his teammates up.

“Whenever someone slams the ball, I’ll be hyping them up. Whenever someone is feeling down, I’ll pick their heads up and tell them that they are great at what they do. I’ll be cheering my teammates on and yelling out, “LET’S GOOO”, like there’s no tomorrow,” he said.

It’s what he loves about the sport, he said. “Seeing my teammates getting fired up every point makes me fired up as well. When the team is having fun, we all collectively play our game. I enjoy competing with other schools, especially when you’re challenging friends on the opposing side.”

And that joy spills over into everything he does, he said. For now, the junior is looking forward to playing basketball and joining his friends on the court.

He thanked his coaches and family for always being there with tremendous support, saying he wouldn’t have gotten as far as he did without them.

Girls league MVP Reyes said the sport has taught her valuable skills about working with a team and trusting her teammates on the court.

“I love the adrenaline I get while playing the game,” she said. “I also love the bond my team and I share.”

While Rosario is the hype man, Reyes said she prefers to be the workhorse, focusing on the work it takes to lift up her team.

“I am the hard worker because If I want something, I need to work for it. It won’t just come to me. I do what needs to be done, in the right way and I don’t stop until I get it right,” said Reyes, a multisport athlete who normally would have competed in basketball, rugby, soccer and track if it wasn’t for COVID-19.

Like Rosario, Reyes was humble, crediting and thanking her family and coaches for continually supporting and pushing her to reach – even if it’s something she thought out of reach.