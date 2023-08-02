By a razor-thin margin, 185-183, due to an open frame from Liz Langas who missed a spare attempt in the final frame, Rick Torres claimed the Pin Point Guam Senior Bowler of the Month title Sunday at Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

The tournament started with the Last Person Standing progressive pot event. Faced with a tricky decision, veteran bowler Mike Sanchez received the option of either a guaranteed $205 of the pot or a chance to take it all. A second strike was the only thing that stood in Sanchez’s way of the $1,181 windfall. Opting for a chance at the bigger payday, Sanchez fell short of the mark, leaving one pin standing and the pot intact. Unable to secure the big bucks, the pot rolls over into August where it will grow even larger, thus becoming a more lucrative payout.

The knockoff rounds began with the group A top two winners, Frank San Agustin and Art Dulla, outpointing Jim Pinaula, Joe Murphy, Edgar Nalundasan and Bill Roberto to advance to the second round. Group B's top two winners were Langas and Rosita Tosco, who edged Joe Cepeda, Robert Baker, Arlene Reyes and Zaldy Ponce to advance to Round 2.

San Agustin’s 278, with handicap and bonus points, placed him over No. 3-seeded Ray Santos Dulla. With the win, San Agustin reached the semifinals, where he faced No. 1-seeded Torres. In the other quarterfinals match, with a 253 score plus handicap and bonus points, Langas upset No. 4-seeded Virgil Toledo and Rose Tosco.

The semifinals became a battle of will, as the race-to-two-win format turned both matches into roll-offs.

With a strike in the overtime frame, Torres matched San Agustin and overcame adversity to advance to the championship match. Langas, in a tiebreak, bested Ada with a nine-count to meet Torres for the title.

If the semifinals was a battle of wills, the championship round was a clash of nerves, with Torres and Langas battling shot for shot and pin for pin.

With Langas’ handicap, Torres was forced to play catch-up, but costly errors plagued the eventual winner. In the 10th frame, Langas narrowly missed a spare conversion while Torres’ nine-count was enough to hand him the championship.

Currently, and for the next three weeks, August Senior Bowler of the Month qualification rounds are ongoing during the Friday Night Golden Senior League. The entry fee is $20 per qualifier. All those who enter will be eligible for the Last Person Standing Progressive event in August. League officials estimate that, dependent upon the number of entrants, the progressive pot may grow to $1,500.

Participants must be up to date in the progressive entrant fees. The top 16 participants will advance to the tournament competition. The top two qualifiers are guaranteed prize money.

All participants are awarded points, which go toward eligibility for the final year-end tournament in December. Interested persons are urged to see tournament director Manny Tagle during the Friday Night Golden Senior Bowling League.