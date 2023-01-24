It was a happy Lunar New Year for Ricky Duenas and Arlene Reyes on Sunday as they clinched the 2023 Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes titles for the month of January. Duenas opened a lead on top seed RJ Santos and never looked back, winning the monthly final via a 224-186 decision. Reyes continued her winning ways to lay claim to back-to-back titles as the reigning Prince Grand Champion. She outpointed newcomer Ross Salas by a nine-pin margin for the monthly Princess title, 187-176, as she picked up the 10-pin in the final stanza.

In the King semifinal matches, Santos used an early advantage to outlast 10th seed Jared Gutierrez, 226-204. Duenas slipped past third seed Ray San Nicolas in a nail-biter, 204-200. The Prince semifinal matches drew routes as Reyes blew past 10th seed Lisa Duenas, 244-175. Meanwhile, Salas used his handicapping advantage to drop fourth seed Mike Sanchez 227-202.

Santos led the open field with a 233 average, 147 pins ahead of Ricky Duenas, followed by Ray San Nicolas, Ray Cruz, Cesar Villanueva, Darien Borja, Jared Petrus, Angelo Aquino, Evan Duenas and Jared Gutierrez, who qualified for the elimination rounds.

Reyes bowled a 258 in the final game of qualifying to lead the Prince division, 60 pins ahead of Salas. Jaeceline Espiritu, Mike Sanchez, Isaiah Macias, Sheila Bangs, Zayne Zamora, Matt Palarca, Jose Natividad and Lisa Duenas rounded off the top 10 who qualified for the elimination rounds.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.