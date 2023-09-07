McCool's Jadyel Rink is blazing his own trail in middle school cross-country LOOKING COOL FOR MCCOOL: Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School Seahawks cross-country runner Jadyel Rink shows focus as he helps hi…

Two minutes into the second half of its third game, Guam scored its first goal Tuesday in the East Asian Football Federation U15 Men’s Championship in Qingdao, China.

In Guam’s previous two fixtures, they lost to Japan 26-0, and Hong Kong 21-0. But in their final pool play game, against Chinese Taipei, Guam allowed fewer goals than their previous contests and found the back of the net for a first time. Despite modest improvement, Guam lost to Taipei 19-1.

After giving up seven goals in the first half, Guam opened the second half aggressively. In the 47th minute, Guam’s Lacen Amand Roberto tapped a pass to Jady Rink, who was wide-open in front of Taipei’s goal and scored the team’s only goal.

Trailing 7-1, Guam gave up 12 unanswered goals, including eight from Tian-Jyun Jhang who finished with a triple hat trick.

Guam, in its next and last game, will play Macau at 5 p.m. Thursday, Guam time. The winner of the Guam-Macau match will finish in seventh place.

The game will be livestreamed at www.eaff.com/competitions/u15mens2023/index.html#.