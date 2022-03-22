After opening with four resounding strikes, RJ Santos calmly delivered three pocket strikes to close out the final match and claim the March edition of the Budweiser King of the Lanes against top seed Manny Tagle.

About halfway through the match, RJ Santos led by as many as 20 pins, but, in the latter frames, Tagle closed the gap. But as Tagle knocked away Santos’ lead, the eventual champion surged through the final frames.

Tagle and RJ Santos set up their finals appearance by ousting their respective semifinal opponents. Tagle, on his way to the championship game, upended No. 7-seeded Darrell Scott. RJ Santos, punching his ticket to the final showdown, Knocked out No. 2-seeded Ray San Nicolas.

Earlier, during the qualification stage, Tagle’s 39’ pattern and 822 total placed him at top of the standings. Following the leader, each delivering impressive performances, San Nicolas, Cameron Santos, RJ Santos, Ricky Duenas, Mike Sanchez, Scott, Aaron Elliott, Jay Leon Guerrero and Maria Wood kept the event engaging and competitive.

In the Budweiser Prince of the Lanes contest, No. 3-seeded Mike Brown outlasted No. 5-seeded Gomez Martinez to earn his first-ever title.

Brown, on the road to the finals, ousted No. 2-seeded Jose Natividad, No. 4-seeded Corey Granillo, the defending, back-to-back champion, and No. 9-seeded Cris Leal.

Martinez. earning a spot in the finale, defeated top-seeded Sheila Bangs in the semifinals, No. 6-seeded Von Cabral in the quarterfinals and No. 10-seeded Rene Cariaso in the first elimination round.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes tournaments will be held 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

