The V.S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners captured the title at the 13th Annual Sugar and Spice Middle School Girls Soccer Festival Sunday at the Guam Football Association's celebration of AFC Women's Football Day at the GFA field.

The grassroots event is supported by the Japan Football Association, aimed at growing the sport among females at the community level.

The Roadrunners, who also won the title in 2019, defeated the Oceanview Middle School Knights 2-1 in the finale.