The V.S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners boys volleyball team lost the first set but not their spirit as the young, fiery squad upended the F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School Hawks in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association middle school championship game.

“In the first set, I was super nervous,” said Roadrunners' Javan Laxamana. “But in the second set, I calmed down and then we persevered to win the game.”

In Wednesday night’s season finale, held at the Tiyan High School gymnasium, the Roadrunners defeated the Hawks 23-25, 25-17, 15-13.

For all three sets, the Hawks' Christian Bernal delivered a spectacular performance. At the net, from midcourt, and the baseline, Bernal provided skill and leadership when his team needed it most.

From the very first point, after a long rally, it was clear that both teams came to play. After all, it was the championship game.

In the first set, Laxamana racked up three kills and an ace. With teammate Dson Thompson dropping in three straight aces, the third of which the Hawks could have played but let it go, thinking it was going to sail long, the Roadrunners took a narrow, 1-point lead. With a huge kill shot, Laxamana gave the Roadrunners their biggest lead of the set, 18-14.

Despite trailing by four points, the Hawks clamped down on both sides of the net, limiting their errors and coming up with outstanding plays.

With Benavente leading 20-19, the Hawks' AV Skilling hit an ace up the line. Knotted at 20-all, Joselito Garcia, FBLG team co-captain, elevated for a block that brought the fans to their feet. With newly-found success, Skilling hit another ace.

The Hawks led 22-20 but the Roadrunners stayed strong, tying the game 23-all off a Hawks error. Over the next few points, nerves appeared to get the best of both teams, as errors mounted and set point seemed as elusive as the title.

Leading 24-23, Bernal hit a serve that seemed to catch the Roadrunners flat-footed. Although the Roadrunners made a play on the ball, it stayed on their side of the court and the Hawks swooped to a one-set lead.

It appeared that the first set served as a wake-up call for the Roadrunners, who opened set No. 2 with a 10-2 run. With five kills and a tap to the open court, Benavente’s Jessejoe Taijeron emerged as the team’s leader.

Although the lead approached double digits, the Hawks made sure it never got there. Rather, sloppy play and errors from the Roadrunners let the Hawks back into the set.

“Our mistakes were their points,” Laxamana said. “If we didn't make that many mistakes, I think we would have blown them out in the second set.”

The Hawks caught the Roadrunners at 11-11, gave up consecutive points on errors, then caught them again at 14-all.

After a pair of lead changes, Benavente Middle School reclaimed the lead at 16-15 and never looked back.

After two consecutive errors, the Roadrunners inched closer to tying the affair at a set apiece. Making sure that happened, Taijeron drilled back-to-back kill shots and a tap to the open court.

At 21-15, the Roadrunners' catalyst, Rexson Denchiro, pounded an ace. Nearly a handful of Hawks errors gave the set to Benavente Middle School.

The Roadrunners began the third set with as much ferocity as the second, surging to a 5-1 lead. On the opening point, Denchiro cranked an ace. After surrendering the second point to FBLG, Taijeron belted four straight service winners. But, like the second set, no lead was safe against the Hawks.

Trailing 5-2, Skilling tapped a shot to the open court. With momentum quickly swinging to FBLG, co-captain Aezeah Cruz, from midcourt, hit a kill shot.

An illegal hit off a serve tied the game at 5-all.

An ace from Cruz gave the Hawks the lead, which prompted the Roadrunners to call a timeout.

Back on the floor, the Roadrunners set Laxamana for back-to-back kills. Playing high above the net, he elevated to new heights, which was followed by his two strongest kills of the match. With a 1-point Roadrunners lead, Thompson fired off another ace.

The Hawks trailed by two points, but, as they had done all match, caught back up and eventually took the lead. Willing his team into the set, Cruz recorded his second kill.

After a block from Denchiro, the Roadrunners led 10-9, but the lead evaporated. On the next point, a Bernal kill shot tied the game at 10-all. With the lead a mere point away, a tap from Bernal hit the tape and dribbled over onto the floor. For his third straight point, Bernal tapped to the open court. After a BMS error, the Hawks led 13-10, two points away from hoisting the hardware.

But, unfortunately for FBLG, they did not win another point.

Five points from the championship, Benavente went on a 5-0 run.

Down the stretch, kills from Taijeron and Denchiro pulled the Roadrunners ever closer to the win.

Make no joke about it, three points from the match, Benavente’s Jeremiah Joker served three consecutive points which were misplayed by the Hawks.

“We wanted it more,” Denchiro said.