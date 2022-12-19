Hundreds of fans armed with kazoos, balloons and drums descended onto Okkodo High School Friday night to witness the unbeaten Luis P. Untalan Middle School Wildcats battle the Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners for the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls volleyball crown. An hour later, the whistle blew to signal the end of the match and the Roadrunner faithful mobbed their favorite Roadrunner with Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blaring off a small speaker to celebrate the team’s championship.

Earlier in the evening, the Jose Rios Middle School Voyagers had already claimed bronze, defeating the Astumbo Middle School Dragons in straight sets for the hardware finish.

Coming into the game, the Wildcats were favored to win after convincingly defeating every team throughout the season, but the upset-minded Roadrunners had other thoughts on their mind. Relying on a strong serving game, the Roadrunners – led by Breanna Simina, Kate Rosario and Kristina Moreno – laid out some wicked serves to stun the Wildcat defense, who struggled to return the ball.

Another ace from Moreno prompted a Wildcat timeout. The timeout worked as the Wildcats returned with renewed vigor on the defensive end. Untalan’s Ella Fejeran found pay dirt in Roadrunner territory with teammate Yenia Smartt serving five straight points, including two aces, to make it a 12-11 game.

A huge rally at the 14-11 mark that sparked the crowd and hitters on both sides unleashing their power offered a glimpse of their high school potential. While the Wildcats seemed to have new life, it was Simina from BMS who was instrumental every time. With the ball ricocheting off both sides on every possession, Simina would calmly tip the ball in to end any rally and quiet the Wildcat faithful.

That was as close as the Wildcats would get and rocket aces from Carol Jackson only extended the lead to make it an 18-12 game. Simina ensured the first set win was in BMS' pocket, making the right read to skate the ball right over the net to close out the first set 25-16.

In the second set, Smartt came out the aggressor to lift her team to a 4-1 lead. But despite a kill from Sarai Dela Cruz, errors continued to plague the Wildcats and BMS inched back to take the lead at 7-6. With BMS riding the high off a Jolynn Conner ace for the 9-6 score in their favor, Untalan called another timeout.

The timeout worked with Avi Duenas finding her groove, notching two kills in the rally. Smartt hit a few pockets along the sideline to catch the Roadrunners unaware. Aryani Magbanua cranked up an ace to make it a 13-12 game.

However, the Roadrunners weren’t willing to let the set get away from them. Simina tipped the ball right into a hole in the Wildcat defense to help stem the tide. With the help of several Untalan errors, Jackson rode the wave, hitting line drives down the center to give her team the 18-12 lead.

A pair of Untalan errors put the score at 21-13 and the Roadrunner fan base could smell a championship. Breaking out the kazoos and the chants, the Roadrunners rode their fan base to the 25-15 victory and another championship for the Dededo school.

After the game, Simina said it was just about having fun and ensuring she did her job. The 8th grader, who plans to attend Simon Sanchez High School, was phenomenal on the court, easily finding pockets or lifting her teammates up when things got a little hectic.

Asked what she said to her teammates during the Untalan run in the second set, Simina said it was about composure.

“I told them, ‘Just be chill,’ because if I get frustrated, I know will just be off. I try my best to just play my game,” she said. “It was important not to be scared.”

Her role, she said, is to do whatever it takes to lift up her team.

“I just tell them, ‘It’s OK,’ or, ‘Just adjust.’ I am proud to be the person who can tell them that and lift them,” she said. “It feels good to win a championship. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of everyone who supported us.”

“I want to thank my dad (Biasto Simina), he’s been there ever since day one. He taught me everything and he brought me here,” she said. “I also thank my coaches for being there for my team every day. … And I want to throw a shoutout to my teammates!”