Robert John, Yohei Harada spear pelagic marlin

BILLFISH: Sea Slayer Spearfishing Competition contestants Robert John and Yohei Harada from Team One Drop/Shut up & Fish speared the only pelagic marlin of the day on Saturday, Aug. 7, aboard the Don Pedro III, captained by Kody Skvaril. From left, Harada, John and Skvaril appear with the fish at the Hagåtña boat basin. The tournament was presented by Budweiser. According to event coordinator Chrissy Cruz, the video of the marlin catch will be made available on the Shut Up & Fish YouTube channel. Photo courtesy of Shut up & Fish Guam