Rodson Simina may not have been a household name to start the Interscholastic Sports Association basketball season but, by the middle of the championship game, the John F. Kennedy High School senior was showered in "M-V-P" chants.

In an epic shooting display that punctuated his inaugural and final high school season, Rodson Simina poured in 28 points and helped knock off the top-seeded Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

“I was feeling it,” said Rodson Simina, an All-Island first-team selection and a soon-to-be-graduating senior. “Ever since the season started, our main goal was to win a championship,” he added, sheltering with his family while the coronavirus pandemic plays itself out.

“We worked hard for that, not just me, but all my teammates," he added. “But we didn’t really expect it. We were happy to win.”

While no man or boy is an island, not even an Islander, Rodson Simina was JFK’s lone first-team selection. But with three teammates peppering the second team, he had help. With solid play all year long from Jeremiah Kintoki, Dean Weilbacher, and Ralf Manalac, Simina’s support crew elevated his game.

“If it wasn’t for my boys, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Rodson Simina said. “It was my last year, so I had to make sure my senior year was lit,” he said, adding that a teammate motivated him to try out for the 2019-2020 squad.

Rodson Simina grew up playing disorganized ball on the playground and even starred for the Imperials in the Guam Elite Basketball League, but the high school game had never been part of his plans.

“For someone that only played his senior year in high school basketball, he is a gifted basketball player,” said JFK boys basketball head coach Rey Serafico. “He can score, he can rebound, and he can pass the basketball. He can do it all, and also defend the best player on the other team. He is a very unselfish player.”

Born in Chuuk, Rodson Simina moved to Guam with his family when he was 8 years old. The second of four children, he started playing basketball when he was 5. With barely enough strength to heave the ball from inside the key, he loved watching his father Rodney’s silky-smooth jump shots swish through the hoop. Even from that tender age, Rodson Simina wanted to be just like Dad.

“My dad taught me how to play and how to shoot,” he said, sharing that his skills have overtaken those of his father. When the two challenge each other to 1-on-1, the younger Simina said he brings it hard and delivers “no mercy.”

At the beginning of the season, when Serafico began working with Rodson Simina, he knew his biggest challenge was going to be convincing him to buy into the program, and teaching him how to play team ball. Like a diamond in the rough, Rodson Simina needed a thorough polishing before he was able to shine.

Through weeks of hard work and commitment to Serafico, Rodson Simina’s metamorphosis from street-baller to high school standout was complete.

“The biggest factor of his evolution - for somebody that didn't play high school basketball - was his composure and mindset about the game,” Serafico said. “As the season went on, he became mentally strong and had better composure.”

With the taste of victory fresh on his tongue and the memory of hoisting the championship trophy etched in his brain, Rodson Simina wants more.

“My main goal is to go college,” he said. "I want to keep playing," he said.