Hanna Rojas readily credits her success on and off to a number of people, but firmly believes it’s her perseverance and commitment that has allowed her to excel as a Division I scholar-athlete playing rugby at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Believing in her abilities and having the courage to ask people for advice put the 2018 Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate on the national radar for women’s rugby, said her high school coach T.J. Ada. Rojas took the initiative to ask and find out what it takes to find success beyond the high-school field, he added.

Rojas was part of a the 2018 class that produced three collegiate-bound rugby players in Lavona Aromin, who plays for The Mount, and Alejandra Ada, who currently plays for Dartmouth University. Aromin and Rojas joined Jalana Garcia (George Washington High School) and Mara Tamayo (Okkodo High School) at MSMU’s program for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The thing that makes Hanna unique among her group … she was basically the first one to ask about the possibility of playing collegiately,” Ada said.

Proud of Rojas and the transition she made to the collegiate level, Ada commended her ability to adapt from playing 7s on Guam to 15s in the states.

Rojas embraced her newfound role in the MSMU system.

“She ended up playing most of the season at eight,” Ada said. A team-first athlete, Rojas found another niche, stepping into another position to help her team in the championships her rookie season.

“In the finals, she played inside center,” he said. Describing her impact on the field, he said, “I feel like she was the main focus for her team, taking the ball in constantly.”

Rojas thrived in that role, Ada said, adding he went from a “coach to a fan” as he enjoyed her performance in the championship.

Her coach at MSMU, Farrah Douglas, echoed Ada’s sentiments on that final game her rookie season.

“One of our starting centers had broken her ankle in a game against Penn State and we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Douglas said. "We needed to replace her. … Hanna playing eight-man all season long, we put her in at center. She was an honorary MVP for us in that game.”

Joining the East Coast

Rojas said she envisioned herself playing college ball, but didn’t know she’d have to go all the way to the East Coast to do it.

But, the Psychology major, who just made the Dean’s List her sophomore year, has thrived despite the distance from the island she calls home.

“Moving so far from home has given me a chance to meet different people and experience different ways of life,” she said. “There is always something new to learn from people that I wouldn’t have met if I had not chosen the Mount.”

Her steps have been huge in achieving personal growth as an athlete and as a person, Rojas said.

“I have made so many friends who enjoy talking about and watching all sports. It has opened my eyes to new things about rugby but also the world of sports as a whole,” she said. “As a student, it has opened my eyes to new career paths. Even though I am majoring in Psychology and strive to become a therapist, the Mount has inspired me to explore a variety of other career opportunities.”

Eloquent, humble and driven, Rojas seems to have no ceiling as she discusses her career, athletic and personal goals. Blessed with a gritty work ethic and the humility to continue to seek advice and learn from others, Rojas has continually grown and evolved in every aspect of her academics and athletics.

On the field, Rojas’ versatility and willingness to play multiple positions made her a welcome addition to the Mountaineer line, Douglas said, emphasizing her power and ability to move the ball with finesse.

“(Rojas is) another player who is really fierce and strong in contact and her passing ability,” Douglas said. What Rojas did, exemplifies what Guam athletes bring to MSMU, Douglas said.

“Hanna is a really good example of how lucky we are to have the connection that we have developed as a program with Guam because of the versatility, the coachability, the game-understanding, and the skillsets of these young women brought to us,” she said.

Off the field, the Dean’s List selection finds herself exploring opportunities and making experiences matter.

“Even though I am majoring in Psychology and strive to become a therapist, the Mount has inspired me to explore a variety of other career opportunities,” she said. “The Mount has given me a place that I can call a home away from home. It’s given me a chance to make friends with people from all over the world as well as open my eyes to the possibilities both within my chosen field of study and as an athlete. The Mount is constantly pushing me to be better.”

Q&A

Q: What’s the vibe like on your team?

A: We’re a band of sisters. We know that we have each other’s backs both on and off the field. We understand what it means to be Division I athletes and that a lot is expected of us – that means that we are confident in each other’s abilities and push each other to hone our strengths and tackle our weaknesses. But that doesn’t stop us from cracking jokes with each other and our coaches.

Q: How did you do individually this year?

A: Individually I believe I could have had a better year. I struggled in a new position but worked hard to make sure I was always doing my best on the field. Despite that, I am more confident in my decision-making and voice on the field.

Q: How about team-wise?

A: Team-wise I believe we put in all our effort and attempted to show our passion on the field. We are still a very new team and with 10 new freshman this year and a new playbook. We first struggled to find our rhythm together, bit towards the end of the season we were more in sync and our attack pattern was a force to be reckoned with.

Q: How has playing at the collegiate level elevated your game?

A: Playing at the collegiate level has elevated my game immensely. Through Coach Douglas’ guidance my skill in all aspects of the game has grown. I have become a more physical player and have pushed myself to places that I have feared to go. During game play I find myself more instinctive and apply overall game strategy. So far in my past two years of playing college rugby I can safely say I am no longer the player I was in high school.

Q: What do you bring to the team?

A: As a player from Guam, I believe I bring physicality and quick decision making. Playing 7s throughout high school has taught me to be able to make decisions quickly and follow through. Playing in a forward position for most of my rugby career has taught me that no matter how big or small you are one of the best things to bring with you on the field is tenacity and determination. I try to bring these two things to practices and games to further train myself to be fearless on the field.

Q: What has been your biggest adjustment so far?

A: The biggest adjustment so far is adjusting to the game of 15s. On Guam the women play the 7s game. However, in a Division I collegiate sport, there are enough women for the game of 15s. It is one thing to watch the USA national women’s rugby team play a 15s match and another to play it yourself. Despite the challenge of practicing a new position, I am blessed to have a highly experienced and motivating coach, and support from my teammates and my biggest fans at home on Guam.

Q: What kinds of challenges have you faced since heading out there?

A: Upon entering my freshman year, I challenged myself to become the best prop in the NIRA (National Intercollegiate Rugby Association). There was also the struggle of being a long way from home and being in a new place. Adjusting to the weather was easier than I thought.

Q: How have you coped with those challenges?

A: Coach Douglas has challenged me by putting me in new positions in order to diversify my skills. With this new skill set, I work hard to be the best player I can be in these various positions. It’s also a big help that I have formed strong relationships with people I can consider to be my second family. It’s a great advantage to have the technology to be able to contact my family regularly. Care packages filled with Guam goodies always helps!