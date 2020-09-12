Three days ago, barely awake while his fiancee and daughter were fast asleep, Roque Martinez's phone chimed with a message from Iridium Sports Agency, the heavyweight MMA athlete’s newly signed management team.

With a single WhatsApp message, made possible by 15 years of grinding through fights in Pacific Xtreme Combat, DEEP Impact, RIZIN Fighting Federation, and Top FC, Martinez’s lifelong dream had finally come true.

“‘Man, start packing your stuff, you’ve got to fly out like ASAP,’” said Roque Martinez, recalling that his manager had told him. The UFC had signed him to a four-fight deal and he had been added to this weekend's Fight Night 177 lineup.

"I called Iridium somewhere around seven, and I was at the airport by 10," he said.

“They were actually able to book me on a 12 o’clock flight,” Roque Martinez said.

On Sunday, Guam time, Roque Martinez (15-5-2) will step into the octagon and take on the undefeated Alexandr “King Kong” Romanov (11-0-0) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caught in a funk

Before the call that rocked his world, Roque Martinez’s mind had been locked down in a COVID-inspired funk, and he had begun to wonder if any opportunities would come his way. Although he had make a name for himself in Japan, a travel ban had made it impossible for him to travel to compete.

"It’s definitely rewarding getting into the UFC, and just the way things worked out because, had I not been travel-banned from Japan, I probably really would have fought in RIZIN,” Roque Martinez said. “It’s a great promotion as well, but, since I can’t travel there, this is when we chased for UFC. With that uncertainty, I needed a fight. That’s when we reached out to a new management team," he said.

Left in a huff, and a brush with destiny

When he had heard the news, still in disbelief, Roque Martinez woke up his fiancee, showed her the message, packed a suitcase and frantically drove to A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

“I forgot a few things, and - the one thing - the crazy thing I forgot was my toothbrush,” he said. “I had to have one of my friends from Washington bring me a toothbrush, crazy.

“We can’t even leave the hotel here. I couldn’t go to the store and buy a toothbrush if I wanted to.”

Roque Martinez, as soon as he touched down at McCarran Airport, was whisked away to multiple medical appointments and his whirlwind acceptance into the UFC was underway.

“Yesterday was really busy,” he said. “I had three separate medical appointments to get cleared right off of the plane, and I just got back to the hotel from doing my photo and video shoots.”

After having cleared medical and his first two promotional obligations, Roque Martinez was taken to the Residence Inn, a bubble-like facility where the fighters and and UFC stakeholders are being housed.

"They actually have this whole property here that they are renting and it’s actually secured and everything, so it’s kind of like a bubble, you know, for the COVID protocols,” he said.

Devising a strategy

With his new toothbrush having arrived, and with a moment to settle into his new, temporary digs, Roque Martinez has been studying fight film on Romanov and is working on a game plan.

“I know he’s a highly talented prospect,” Roque Martinez said. “He’s undefeated. He’s a good wrestler.

“From what I saw, he was on the national team for his country for wrestling. He’s big and strong, but I like these challenges.”

Roque Martinez, who usually prefers to enter a fight without a strict regimen, preferring to feel out his opponent and adapt to whatever the situation requires, said that staying on his feet against Romanov may be the best option.

“I never really go into a fight with a game plan,” he said. “But, for this fight, I think I want to keep it standing. I think I have a stand-up and speed advantage, and especially the experience. … Whatever happens that night, I need to find a way to win. I’ve just got to be prepared.”

Whatever his opponent brings, Roque Martinez wants to start his UFC career with a win.

“That’s definitely the plan,” he said.

“I always say, ‘At the end of the day, it’s just a fight,’” he added.

"That’s how you have to go in there. It’s just a fight, and you’ve got to win," he said.

No crowd, no problem

Even though there will be no fans at the fight, Roque Martinez said that similar conditions from a previous fight have given him a taste of what to expect.

He also said that the conditions may even give him an advantage.

“I actually did fight once without a crowd at PXC Live when they did the live show, so I’ve kind of had that feeling in a sense,” he said. “Also, at the end of the day, it will probably feel more like a sparring session.”

His UFC debut, arguably the biggest fight of his career, is clearly greater than a practice squabble, and Roque Martinez knows this and will be laser-focused and ready to throw down when the cage door slams shut.

I love the roaring of crowds, but I feel I will be just fine without it, he said.

“I think, with me, that kind of separates me from a good amount of fighters because I have this thing where I can be pretty technical and just so sharp with my mind that I don’t need to flip on that switch with the crowd,” he added. "But, at the same time, I can also draw from the crowd and help my performance. … I can benefit from two different things.”

Without the roar of the crowd or any other distractions, other than being able to hear his opponent’s corner and famed UFC announcer Daniel Cormier live-commentating the fight, Roque Martinez said the world may see him at his best.

“I think, this fight now, with no crowd and getting too emotional, I think I will be more sharp,” he said. … “If the crowd starts roaring, sometimes I’ll go crazy and I can probably get a little reckless. But, now that that’s not there, this could possibly be my most technical fight.”

Roque, ready to rumble

Leading up to the fight, and despite having wrestled with emotions brought on by uncertainty, Roque Martinez has remained fight-ready and feels he is in a good place to put his training to the test.

“I actually feel really good,” he said. “I bumped up my training recently, and, just in general, I’m always training. … That’s always what I have been about.

"I train with the purpose that these opportunities will pop up and, sure enough, it did," he added.

Guam's strong presence in the UFC

With three fighters from Guam in the UFC, Roque Martinez, Frank “The Crank” Camacho, and Trevin “5 Star” Jones, the island’s MMA presence on the world’s largest stage has never been greater.

Camacho, with one more fight remaining in his contract, was supposed to be taking on Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver in UFC 177 but tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight was canceled.

Jones, late last month, made his UFC debut and earned a second-round win over Timur “Lucky” Valiev.

The fighters who come out of Guam are at a high level, Roque Martinez said.

“I’ve done all of my training camps on Guam,” he added. “It just shows what I have been able to do because of the support I have on Guam.

"We’re at the level of UFC competition now. It’s just a matter of taking it up a notch and getting some championship contenders now," he said.

A mother's love

While the island’s, region’s, and world’s MMA fans will be rooting for Roque Martinez, none will be cheering more than his mother, Odessa Martinez. Without his mom, quite literally, in many ways, he would never had made it to the UFC.

“When it comes to my fighting career, I think the one that has guided me the most is my mom,” Roque Martinez said. “She’s always kept me on track.”

Not too long ago, it was a little rough, he added.

“It got a little frustrating not being able to fight and, again, she kept me on the path. She was the one that actually kept my mind so strong into it that led me to reach out and try to get into the UFC, and here I am,” he said.

She, almost literally, got me to this point just by having me focus back on what I can do and, sure enough, I got into the UFC, he added.

“‘Come on man, something pop up,’” Roque Martinez remembered telling himself sometime between his last fight, in February 2020, and receiving the message from his manager. “I was also hoping the Japan thing would happen, and it wasn’t.

“I just got to a point where I was like, man ‘What are we doing here?’” he said.

Roque Martinez said that his mom suggested he take time off of work, hire a new management team, and focus on his career.

“She would talk to me and say, ‘These are the things you need to do,’” he said.

"I almost did everything that she was guiding me to do and it led me to actually signing," he added.

Feeling Guam's love

While his mom in his No. 1 fan, Roque Martinez would not have made it to the UFC without the entire island’s affection.

“The support, from Guam, I can never explain how much it means to me,” he said. “I can feel the energy that everyone is sending my way, and it definitely pushes me and motivates me to do better and be successful. … I’m so grateful for it, and I thank everybody back on island and around the world that supports me.”

Guam strong

While much, if not all, of the world is struggling and feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Roque Martinez wants his effort to inspire his island and offer hope.

“I just want to wish everybody on Guam to be strong during these times,” he said. “Of course, we’re in (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1). If anything can help, I can give a little bit of motivation through these hard times and just keep pushing.

“We’re all in it together.”