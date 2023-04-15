In the span of a fortnight, crowd favorite and Guam’s only heavyweight professional mixed martial arts talent, Roque Martinez, will be back to doing what he loves to do best: standing in the ring trying to punch his opponent in the face harder and more often than he gets hit in return.

If everything goes to plan, that is usually a recipe for success in Martinez’s MMA experiences, as he has come to be loved by fans for his ability to dish out punishment while being able to take a good amount of it as well when necessary.

He will be fighting in Japan, one of his favorite places in the world to compete, on the Rizin FF Landmark Vol. 5 fight card.

Martinez is coming into this fight with a 16-8-2 professional record, while his opponent, Tsuyoshi Kamiyama, a former professional sumo wrestler, will come in with a 6-2 professional record, giving the heavy experience advantage to Martinez, with 18 more professional fights.

He hopes that experience, tied with his skill set and work ethic, will be enough to get the W on fight night against his young, but game, opponent.

Martinez, who is 12 years older than Kamiyama, doesn’t look like his extra birthdays have slowed him down one bit, as social media posts of his training sessions with his conditioning coach, Ray Chargualaf, clearly show. His relentless style in the ring is a testament to his work ethic outside of it, which is definitely one of his strengths, one he knows he can lean on, especially in the toughest moments of the fight game.

When discussing his current training camp, Martinez was upbeat.

“My preparation for this fight has been excellent. As usual, I’ve been pushing extremely hard and I feel like I’m in great fight shape. I’ve really focused on getting my strength and power up and it’s definitely paying off," he said. "And I still work with Ray Chargualaf with my condition, so that part is on point as well. It’s also been really exciting because this is my first fight camp in my own newly built gym, RM Sports Boxing and Kickboxing academy, which will also be opening up to the public really soon!”

Kamiyama is no stranger to Martinez, as he is the young protege of a longtime friend of Guam, the legendary Enson Inoue. Kamiyama, at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 260 pounds, has the height and weight advantage over Martinez.

Considered an undersized heavyweight, going up against a taller and heavier fighter is not unusual for Martinez, though the disadvantage can sometimes cause him problems.

That said, Martinez is excited about this specific matchup and he thinks the fans should be as well.

“I do feel like Tsuyoshi is the perfect matchup for my style. I believe he’s willing to stand in the pocket and trade with me and I feel like that plays perfectly into my game plan," he said. This could be one of those fight-of-the-night type of fights with someone getting knocked out. The fans are in for a treat with this matchup for sure!”

Martinez told The Guam Daily Post he had a feeling he and Kamiyama would eventually cross paths if he got back over to Rizin, and he was happy to get the news and along with it the opportunity to show fight fans exactly what he’s capable of.

“I’m super stoked to get back to Japan and fight in Rizin. I had a feeling this matchup was bound to happen because I always got tagged on social media with fans wanting me to fight Tsuyoshi," he said. "I see this fight playing out with an impressive victory for myself. I am 100% aiming for a finish. More so, I feel like I have a lot to prove to myself. With the way my UFC career went, I feel like this fight is the perfect fight for me to prove that I can still compete at an elite level and that I belong. I’m giving everything I've got and leaving it all in the cage come April 29th.”

'Absolutely blessed'

While he’s feeling as good as he has in his career, Martinez is aware that sooner or later, the ride is going to come to an end, and he has really fallen in love with the daily grind and the process of it all.

When he speaks about it, the excitement and the passion are palpable. It’s easy to walk away from a conversation with a huge smile on one's face, inspired to take on a task ahead with the same positive energy.

As fight night creeps closer, Martinez is putting the finishing touches on his camp, eager to put all his hard work to the test against a tough opponent. Most people would understand if a fighter became uptight and even cranky or unfriendly this close to a fight.

Martinez however, is filled with gratitude and positivity.

“I’ve been absolutely blessed lately with everything going on in my life as of late and I just want to give a huge shoutout and thank you to everyone! First and foremost, the good Lord up above, my family, my girlfriend Seila, my friends, my fans, my training partners, the boys at Spike 22, my dogs at home and my sponsors. I wouldn’t be where I am without you," he said. "Be sure to tune in and watch this fight! And for everyone reading this, I wish you all well and nothing but the best. It’s all love! God bless you all.”

Fans hoping to watch the action live can tune in to the official PPV livestream on fite.tv for $19.99.

Many on island are hoping all that hard work pays off for the heavyweight fighter, as he tries to change the tides for Guam MMA athletes who have had some tough luck as of late.

Win or lose, kudos and respect should be offered to all athletes who compete internationally to represent Guam. They show that even though we come from a small island, we are also capable of so much, and we can reach our full potential by pushing ourselves beyond the doubts of any naysayers and the boundaries of our comfort zones.