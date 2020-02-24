Roque Martinez TKOs Hideki Sekine

TKO WINNER: Roque Martinez on Saturday defeated Hideki “Shrek” Sekine via first-round TKO at 3:57 into RIZIN FF 21 at Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan. Photo courtesy of Roque Martinez

Guam mixed martial arts heavyweight Roque Martinez delighted a packed house on Saturday, beating Japan’s Hideki “Shrek” Sekine in RIZIN FF 21.

Martinez, at Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan, won a first-round TKO after landing a thunderous right hand.

Fighting out of Spike 22, Martinez dropped the 46-year-old midway through Round 1. As Sekine lay flat on the canvas, Martinez jumped on him and landed several right hands.

After a brief spat on the mat, a staggered Sekine worked his way back onto his feet. For the next several seconds, Martinez battled Sekine in the stand-up game. Nearly four minutes in, Martinez landed a right foot that nearly launched his opponent out of the ring. Seizing the opportunity, Martinez landed a flurry of left-footed soccer kicks and hammer-punches.

The referee, at 3 minutes, 57 seconds, stopped the fight.

“I was really focused for this one,” Martinez said. “I had a must-win mindset going in,” added Martinez, who, in June 2019, lost to Jake Heun in RIZIN FF 16.

Martinez, with the win, improves to 15-5-2 in his career and 3-2 in the RIZIN FF.

Martinez, the No. 2-ranked heavyweight in Japan, always puts on a show and rarely leaves the decision up to the judges.

With three first-round TKOs in his last four victories, Martinez’s efficiency and power make other fighters take notice.

“I pride myself on being a finisher,” said Martinez. “Fans love fighters who take risks and look for finishes.

“I always want to put on exciting fights.”

Despite a minor hand injury, suffered against Sekine, the 33-year-old Martinez wants another fight soon.

“I hurt my hand a little bit, but it’s nothing major, Martinez said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in there,” added Martinez, who splits time between the Deep Impact promotion and RIZIN FF.

Tags