Roque Martinez TKOs Hideki Sekine

Guam mixed martial arts heavyweight Roque Martinez delighted a packed house on Saturday, beating Japan’s Hideki “Shrek” Sekine in RIZIN FF 21.

Martinez, at Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan, won a first-round TKO after landing a thunderous right hand.

Fighting out of Spike 22, Martinez dropped the 46-year-old midway through Round 1. As Sekine lay flat on the canvas, Martinez jumped on him and landed several right hands.

After a brief spat on the mat, a staggered Sekine worked his way back onto his feet. For the next several seconds, Martinez battled Sekine in the stand-up game. Nearly four minutes in, Martinez landed a right foot that nearly launched his opponent out of the ring. Seizing the opportunity, Martinez landed a flurry of left-footed soccer kicks and hammer-punches.

The referee, at 3 minutes, 57 seconds, stopped the fight.

“I was really focused for this one,” Martinez said. “I had a must-win mindset going in,” added Martinez, who, in June 2019, lost to Jake Heun in RIZIN FF 16.

Martinez, with the win, improves to 15-5-2 in his career and 3-2 in the RIZIN FF.

Martinez, the No. 2-ranked heavyweight in Japan, always puts on a show and rarely leaves the decision up to the judges.

With three first-round TKOs in his last four victories, Martinez’s efficiency and power make other fighters take notice.

“I pride myself on being a finisher,” said Martinez. “Fans love fighters who take risks and look for finishes.

“I always want to put on exciting fights.”

Despite a minor hand injury, suffered against Sekine, the 33-year-old Martinez wants another fight soon.

“I hurt my hand a little bit, but it’s nothing major, Martinez said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in there,” added Martinez, who splits time between the Deep Impact promotion and RIZIN FF.