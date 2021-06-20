Roque robbed by UFC decision

After losing his first two bouts in the Ultimate Fighting Championships, Guam’s Roque Martinez (15-8-2) appeared at his best in UFC Fight Night on Sunday morning (Guam time) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After dominating the first round against heavyweight opponent Josh Parisian (14-4-0), Martinez appeared to use Round 2 to regain strength and prepare for the final round. In Round 1, the Tamuning resident pressured the taller, longer-reached Parisian, winning the round 29-28.

The second round, which appeared to be a close battle, was awarded to Parisian. Parisian had landed several knees, but Martinez countered with several punches to to his opponent’s left ear. Before the bell sounded, Martinez applied a front choke, brought Parisian to the ground, but was not able to secure the submission hold as both fighter returned to their feet.

In the third round, with a series of powerful punches, Martinez’s strike-rate continued to climb and it seemed as if he was less than a minute from picking up his first UFC win.

About a minute to go in the fight, Parisian kicked Martinez in the groin, prompting the referee to pause the fight while Martinez recovered.

The groin strike was the third of the fight suffered by Martinez.

As the fight ended and both fighters returned to the center of the ring for the decision, the bout was awarded to Parisian via split decision.

As Bruce Buffer read the 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 decision, a look of disbelief glossed over Martinez’s face.

“To be honest, I wasn’t super confident” that I was going to get the decision,” said Parisian during a post-fight interview with the UFC. “I thought I worked really hard, but I wasn’t sure because of the cage control. … I think he had me on the wall more. When he had me on the wall, he would punch me in the face.”

Parisian said that Martinez was beating him up.

“Josh Parisian escapes with the win tonight, perhaps the wrong … choice by me,” said UFC commentator Jon Anik.