Frankie Jo Rosario has been playing football since she was 6 years old. Born into a proud football family, her dad, Frank Rosario, was a staple on the field, having laid the foundation for the Guam Giants and Frankie’s love for the game.

From flag to all levels of youth football and rugby in high school, Frankie has played it all. The Guam Women’s Tackle Football League seemed like the perfect outlet for the gridiron queen.

For Frankie, her love for her family and her love for the sport have been intertwined since Day 1.

Growing up with three brothers and a huge football family, her best memories on the field are of her dad coaching while her family cheered on every move, she said. Sadly, her worst memory also came on the football field.

“Losing my dad while still playing … he left me a few days before my championship game in 2015,” she said.

But, just recently Frankie got the call from the Women’s Football League Association to play professional football for the Los Angeles Fames.

“I never saw this coming,” said Frankie, who played on the offensive and defensive lines for Legacy.

Now, with the rock-solid foundation of her family behind her, she gets to take it to the next level – something she never dreamed of grinding it out for guts and glory at the University of Guam football field.

“I got this far because of (my dad) and the experience I have. I am sure he is proud of me and how far I’ve come!,” she said. “My family will be relocating closer to me to be there to watch my games and support! … Full support system since day one!”

Since the football combine in Las Vegas last year, it’s been a whirlwind of training and anticipation. The combine featured more than a hundred female athletes across the nation and as far away as Australia putting all their talents on display, in hopes of living the dream.

“It was a good experience from start to finish. It was a lot of competition, but if you wanted it you had to show it,” she said. “Guam was definitely noticed with over 10-plus girls showing up to the combine. I will forever be thankful for such an amazing opportunity and all the hard work the staff from the WFLA put in to make this possible for us women.”

Since then, Frankie has been relentless and pushed her body, lifting heavier and putting in more cardio to ensure she is ready to play.

“I actually started getting into heavier lifting right before the Vegas combine in 2019 and started working on my cardio,” she said. “The breathing is so much harder out here due to the elevation. There is so much talent out here, I knew I had to prove myself and work my butt off if I wanted to get drafted.”

No stranger to hard work, Frankie wants to ensure she’s ready to roll when the league kicks off. Her first day of professional ball is coming up in a few months and her first game is slated for May 2021.

She said she’s looking forward to playing with her fellow islanders and showing out when the 32-team league debuts. The Fames have nine athletes from Guam on their roster, which she thinks will work to their advantage. Several other local athletes have also been picked up for the Dallas Diamonds and the Houston Stampede.

“It’s family, it’s a sisterhood!,” she said. “We may (have) all played in different teams, but together we are one! we protect our own on and off the field.”

And, for Frankie, she will also get the opportunity to play against her wife, Andrina Taimanglo, who was drafted to play for the Dallas Diamonds.

When asked if that will be a problem, Frankie laughed, "We've always played on different teams."

Indicating a picture that featured Taimanglo in a Raiders uniform and Frankie in Legacy gear, she joked they were hitting each other in the game. The duo are excited to take their game to the next level.

Q: How does it feel to be a pioneer and an advocate for women’s football?

A: It’s a blessing and start for more growth and opportunity. It doesn’t stop here. It’s a passion I love and I am willing to work for it. … The feeling, the drive, the passion it all comes together. We will be the first professional woman’s tackle football players, and this is just the start to something big! Guam will be on the map for sure with all the great athletes we have. Don’t let anyone tell you that you ain’t good enough, push to your limits and i promise it’ll be worth it!

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I would like to thank the WFLA family for working extremely hard to make this happen for us. Overall, I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches I had throughout my life that were there to support me 110%!

Q: What do you love about football?

A: It was a passion I loved since day one. Growing up with three brothers and a big family also playing. It was a drive for me.

Q: What does it mean to get picked up by the WFLA?

A: This is a dream, starting playing football at the age of six and still going strong. This will raise the bar for all the young athletes on Guam. This is definitely the start of something big for young girls/teenagers to not give up on something they love!

Q: What impact do you hope to make?

A: I would hope to pave the way for younger generations and young female athletes that dream to be a professional player one day.

Q: What’s your advice to girls who want play sports or get to that next level?

A: Anybody can do it. If you are dedicated and love a sport, push yourself. Always look for ways to be better, ways to work on yourself. It doesn’t have to be football, if you are good put yourself out there and make yourself known. There is so much opportunity out there for women and anybody can be one of us who got drafted!