It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

This rang true for the Bank of Guam men’s national basketball team in Sunday night’s FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifers game against Mongolia at the UG Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Slow in transition and too relaxed on defense, Guam gave up six 3-pointers in the first quarter. With Mongolia shooting 6 for 7 beyond the arc, the home team surged to a 26-15 lead after the first frame.

But with 3 seconds remaining in regulation and trailing by 2 points, Guam’s Earnest Ross Jr. drained the game-winning 3-pointer, silencing the crowd as the visitors won 82-81.

“We overcame adversity and stayed together in a hostile environment,” Guam head coach EJ Calvo told GSPN.

For the majority of the game, Mongolia led but couldn’t put away a tenacious Guam, unwilling to concede defeat. Each time Mongolia began to pull away, Guam players Jonathan Galloway, Tai Wesley, Jericho Cruz and Ross reeled them in. Galloway, with a thunderous game, finished with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Using his 6-foot-11 frame and quickness, the former Big West Defensive Player of the Year, who currently plays pro ball for BK Armex in the Czech National Basketball League, in Decin, Czech Republic, beat defenders and finished with six monster, tomahawk jams. With each dunk, Galloway quelled the Mongolia crowd.

As the game wore on, Calvo relied on his off-island players to carry them through. Leaving nothing to chance, Calvo tapped Ross for the entire 40 minutes. Galloway played all but 1 minute, 58 seconds, Cruz was on the hardwood for 35 minutes and Wesley’s contribution lasted 34 minutes.

Big minutes earned bigger results, as Wesley finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Ross, the 40-minute-man, who plays professionally for the Toyoda Gosei Scorpions, a team in the Japanese B League, had a career night, dropping in 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing an unselfish eight assists. Cruz, on loan from the Philippine Basketball Association's NLEX Road Warriors, scored 14 points.

With the win, Guam finished the tournament 3-0 and is on to the next round.