Identifying talent, maximizing technology and raising performance standards are at the forefront of Ross Awa’s goals as he assumes the responsibilities of head coach for the Guam Women’s National Soccer Team, the Guam Football Association announced in a press release.

Under Awa’s leadership, the National Team, also known as the Masakåda, will try to improve upon its FIFA No. 96 world ranking - a far cry from 66th place, which was achieved in July 2003.

Awa, who is also the Guam Football Association assistant technical director, officially accepted the new role in mid-June with a start date in late July. Awa officially began field and gym training sessions for players in Guam Aug. 1.

“Ross, also a product of Guam’s national program in his youth days, has the technical background, experience, networking and passion to move Guam forward in football development, especially with the women’s game,” said Guam Football Association President Valentino San Gil. “He has experience in almost all areas of the game in Guam – coaching, team management and administration, that prepared him for this important role. I look forward to tracking his progress as well as the overall progress of the Women’s National Program.”

In the press release, GFA shared that Awa and his staff will assess players’ overall skills and abilities with technology available to aid in raising fitness standards and tactical knowledge. The release also indicated that Awa’s plan will be unveiled with his technical staff and GFA’s High Performance Team. Talent identification will begin with youth national players, who will be supported through Guam’s elite player pathway to the Masakåda.

“Firstly, I would like to establish a supportive environment that will develop women’s football in Guam by enhancing the level of coaches and players in our youth national teams to increase Guam’s homegrown player pool,” Awa said. “Prepared youth national team players are more likely to be valuable to the Masakåda. Secondly, it will be our goal to raise the standard of football within our local competitions to produce top-quality and consistent players within our National Team Program."

He also added, particularly for the Masakåda, he will be integrating newly identified players from abroad with selected players from the Premier Division of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League.

Perfecting the plan

Off the pitch, Awa continues to build on the program’s new technical plan, which includes planning for domestic field and gym training sessions, training camps, friendly matches against club or other national teams and individual player assessments for optimal performance during major competitions.

“My technical staff and High Performance Team will be working diligently to establish a sustainable program as we improve our players’ football actions in competitions,” Awa said. “We will be collecting and analyzing quite a bit of physical data which will be important for the demands to carry out our technical plan.”

To name a couple of resources, GFA utilizes the Fitogether Electronic Performance and Tracking System, which monitors and generates football fitness-related data, including heart rate monitoring, kilometers covered on the pitch, and running pace and distance data, among others. Other fitness tools include DashR sprint assessment device, as well as weights and machines for strength, conditioning, and recovery.

These tools and others are crucial to establishing Guam’s style of football, and how to assert this style for results in tournaments, GFA stated in the press release.

For individual players, this data can be used to increase opportunities to get into intercollegiate women’s soccer programs or in leagues abroad. GFA currently utilizes Next College Student Athlete and Hudl to advance its national and league players onto the next level.

Homegrown talent

Awa, who rose through Guam’s junior ranks, feels ready to take on the challenge and contribute to rebuilding the island’s national program.

“I have belief in the team. We have to establish a style of football that we will be known for,” Awa said.