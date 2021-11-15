Rough weekend for lower-ranked football teams

It was a bad weekend for the underdogs.

In all four Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association high school football games, the higher-ranked team crushed the competition, outscoring the opponents 112-6.

Simon Sanchez High School Sharks running back KK Kaminanga was the only player on a losing team to find the end zone. Amid driving rain and strong, gusting winds at Okkodo High School, the senior scored on an 80-yard run down the left sideline. Despite Kaminanga’s inspired run, with running backs Adin Lumba and Jonathan Sablan unable to play due to injury, not even his inspired play could push them past the Southern High School Dolphins.

In one of Saturday’s games, featuring the undefeated, five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars vs. the winless Okkodo High School Bulldogs, the maroon-and-gold toppled the Bulldogs 45-0. The game, FD’s homecoming, was played at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

Friars star linebacker Evan Brown, who also plays on the special teams, returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown.

Although the touchdown held up as the game-winner, FD, on its way to a 53rd straight victory, scored five additional touchdowns.

FD running back Caiyle Gogue had another outstanding game, gaining 100 yards and scoring a touchdown off seven carries. From the word go, it was go, go, go for Gogue, turning his first handoff into a 28-yard touchdown.

About midway through the first quarter, a botched snap from Okkodo resulted in a Friars safety. After the miscue, Father Duenas led 15-0.

Okkodo’s best drive, later in the quarter, came when running back Jayven Mendiola and quarterback Bryant Ignacio marched the offense inside the Friars 40-yard line. But with a lot of real estate to the red zone, and even more to the end zone, FD’s Vance Meno ended the drive by laying a big hit on Ignacio, forcing a fumble which the Friars recovered.

Sophomore Kaleb Salas, playing quarterback, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Daethan Alcantara.

Later in the quarter, Alex Sojo, who had replaced Salas at the helm, threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Garrison Arriola.

With Garrison’s TD reception, the Friars led at halftime 30-0.

Early in the third quarter, Jaren Meno added the Friars’ fifth touchdown.

With the game out of reach, FD inserted Brown and Caleb Murphy into the backfield. Murphy, with an 8-yard run, scored the final touchdown.