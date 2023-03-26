Several important matchups were contested recently in the world's most popular sport.

European Cup Qualifiers

Italy (1-4-3-3) vs England (1-4-3-3) - 1-2

England went into Italy and got a win for the first time since 1961 to mark manager Gareth Southgate’s 50th win in charge of the Three Lions. Harry Kane scored the second on the day and the 54th in his career for England, leap-frogging him over Wayne Rooney as the all-time leader in goals scored.

Italy scored in the 56th minute from debutant Mateo Retegui to cut the lead in half. A second yellow card for Luke Shaw meant England had to play a man down for the last 15 minutes but they managed to hold on to take all 3 points.

The top two from each group advance to the European championships in Germany next summer.

France (1-4-2-3-1) vs Netherlands (1-4-3-3) - 4-0

France jumped out to an early lead in the second minute behind a goal from Antoine Griezman before goals from Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappé made it 3-0 by the 21st minute.

The Netherlands had the majority of the possession over the 90 minutes with 59% but France held the advantage on shots taken (12-11) and shots on target (8-5). Mbappé scored his second in the 88th minute to climb to fifth on the France all-time goal scoring list, surpassing reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema of Real Madrid. Memphis Depay had a penalty saved after a handball in the box by Upamecano in injury time to preserve the shutout for Les Bleus.

English Premier League

Arsenal holds an 8-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over current champions Manchester City with 10 games left to play. If they can manage it, this will be Arsenal’s first Premier League title since the "Invincibles" finished the season undefeated in 2003.

The Gunners still have road games at Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, and West Ham on top of home matches against Chelsea and Brighton, respectively. The London club now only has the Premier League title race to focus on after being beaten by Sporting Club de Portugal in the Europa Cup quarterfinals in penalties after a stalemate over two legs.

Manchester City is still competing in the Champions League and the FA Cup. The Cityzens will play a home and away series against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals before hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals a few days later.

While City’s league schedule isn’t as difficult as Arsenal’s over the final weeks, they still have to get the job done against the likes of Arsenal themselves, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Brighton.

Italian Serie A

Napoli has an insurmountable 19-point lead at the top of the table over second place Lazio with 11 games left to play. Napoli has been the surprise team of the year in the Champions League as they have powered their way to the quarterfinals behind striker Victor Osihmen of Nigeria and winger Khivicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia. South Korean center back Kim Min-jae has been a rock at the back, helping them find a perfect balance between attack and defense.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are having to figure out how to best manage their teams when considering their third- and fourth-place positions in the league while trying to move past the Champions League quarterfinals.

La Liga

Barcelona holds a 12-point lead over second place Real Madrid with 12 games left to play. The Blaugrana have battled through financial issues to climb to the top of La Liga in hopes of winning their first title in four years. Unless they suffer an unprecedented collapse, Xavi’s team should bring home the title, capping off a year where they won El Clasico three times, the first time they’ve done it since Pep Guardiola achieved the feat as manager in 2011. Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad round out the last two Champions League spots with Real Betis knocking on the door in fifth.

Bundesliga

Borrusia Dortmund has a 1-point lead over Bayern Munchen with nine games left to play in the Bundesliga. Bayern, the reigning 10-time defending champions, recently dropped points against Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-1 while Dortmund thrashed Köln 6-1.

Bayern is still competing in the Champions League and the DFB Pokal tournament while Dortmund was recently knocked out of the Champions League by English side Chelsea, allowing them to focus on the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal. The unfamiliar league position for Bayern has caused their board to fire their head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, and hire Thomas Tuchel on the eve of their quarterfinal Champions League matchup with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Bayern were 8-0 in the Champions League this season under Nagelsman before his sacking.

Tuchel most recently defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final last season with his former team Chelsea.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain has a 7-point lead over second place Marseilles with 10 matches left to play in the French first division.

PSG has won four of the last five and seven of the last nine league championships. They were recently knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munchen in the round of 16. Their failure in the Champions League with an attack led by Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé has overshadowed any domestic success the team has had.

Many fans and pundits alike feel like unless PSG wins a champions league with their current team, they will always be underachievers.