Despite not scoring more points than their opponent, the Notre Dame High School Royals girls rugby team on Saturday defended the championship with grit and determination.

In a rematch of the 2019 Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association title game, pitting the Royals against the George Washington High School Geckos, the undefeated Talofofo squad defeated GW. With the score tied 10-10 after two 5-minute overtime periods, by rule, the Royals were declared the winner.

“I’m proud, and we fought for it,” said Royals star Faith Moylan. “Although it was a tie, it was probably the best game I played all my four years, and I’ve been challenging GW since my freshman year," said the senior.

“That was the best game I ever played against them.”

Under the blazing sun at the Guam High School rugby pitch in Agana Heights, the Royals’ Gia Camacho and Geckos’ Lucia Atienza took turns scoring four tries.

Early in the first half, with the entire length of the field to the goal, Camacho received a pass from Hana Takano and bolted down the sideline. With a Gecko closing in, not yet realizing its importance, she scored the game-opening try.

“I thought I saw someone out of the corner of my eye,” Camacho said. “I thought someone was going to get me, so I kept running.

“I heard all the parents saying, ‘run, Gia, run.’”

The Geckos, on their next possession, evened the match at 5-5.

With a swarm of Royals trying to make the stop, diving, Atienza broke the plane of the try line.

After a 1-minute halftime, Camacho scored her second try. With 70 yards separating her from the goal, she sprinted down the right sideline, cut toward midfield, and placed the ball under the goalposts.

The Royals, after their second missed conversion, led 10-5.

Atienza and GW, unwilling to settle for second place, answered.

With the extra time needed, official Conrad Kerber announced that, after a 2-minute break, the match would resume with a 5-minute sudden-death overtime period.

If still tied, the teams will reset and do it again, he said.

For 10 minutes, the Royals and Geckos played their most determined defense all season. With teams hovering around midfield, neither willing to give an inch, injuries mounted, and players felt the burn.

“My goal for this game was defense,” said Moylan, struggling to fill her lungs with air, while standing under an umbrella. “Defense won this game.”

As the final whistle blew, Moylan and a teammate lay next to each other, motionless. Both, suffering from injury, left it all on the field. So did the Geckos.

“I wanted to play the whole game, whether hurt or not,” Moylan said. “Whether I was just lying down on the field and having the ambulance take me off, I wanted to play until I gassed out, until I had nothing left in me anymore.”

Before the game, long before the playoffs started, all teams were notified of the league’s extra-time rules, said Kerber, the vice president of the GRFU.

All coaches were informed of our new system, he added.

The format was adopted from World Rugby Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, he said.

"The main reason we decided to implement this format, prior to playoffs, was (a) means of mitigating injuries resulting from excess fatigue," he added.

When Atienza tied the game for a second time, Camacho knew she had to dig deep, summoning up whatever strength she had left.

In overtime, with little left to give, she gave it all she had.

“GW, their defense got even better,” Camacho said. “We kept trying to find openings, but they were really good, and they pushed really hard to stop us …

“That was the longest game I ever played in my life.”

In other action

In the girls third-place game, the Tiyan High School Titans shut out the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 12-0.

With one try apiece, Tiara Fernandez and Lolana Untalan powered the Titans’ offense.

For Kerber, who is also Tiyan's head coach, he couldn't have been more proud of his team's accomplishment.

"As a coach, I am very proud of our team and especially how our girls developed from the inauspicious early season practices, to what they have become today - finding trust and confidence in each other as a solid, structured, rugby sevens team," he said.

Kerber, the former ND Royals girls rugby coach, took the ND team to the 2019 championship. After parting ways with his old team, a tried-and-true powerhouse, he took on the challenge of rebuilding a faltering program.

With few expectations, the Titans surpassed every one and became one of the most feared teams in the league.

"The bowl third-place trophy was a major accomplishment for the team, and our school, Tiyan High School," Kerber said. "It will be our school's first girls team sports trophy. ...

"We had as many wins this year as our prior first four years combined. We also had our first-ever first team ... selection, and our first Player of the Year recipient, both being unanimous coaches' selections - Tiara Fernandez."

In the boys third-place match, the defending champion Geckos defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 12-8.

Helping the Geckos earn a spot on the podium, Mykai Blas and William Rios each scored a try.

“It sucks that we’re not in the championship game,” Blas said.

The team came out strong and finished strong, he added.

In the boys varsity championship game, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defeated the Sharks, 20-5. For the complete story and photos, see Tuesday's Guam Daily Post.