A packed Academy of Our Lady of Guam gym Tuesday witnessed the battle of the unbeaten, the visiting Notre Dame High School Royals and the Academy Cougars.

In a closely contested Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam matchup, the Royals defeated the Cougars in four sets, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22.

Faith Piper, the Royals’ outside hitter, led the charge with 21 kills and four aces.

“We knew we were both undefeated and that everyone was going to show up,” Piper said.

Although the Royals led 2-nil, a fired-up Cougars team walked onto the floor in the third set. Academy led 3-1 but lost the lead at 16-15 when Mercedes Cruz pounded a thundering ace.

The Cougars regained the lead at 23-19, but quickly lost it after a pair of kills from Piper and an ace from Jaeana Lizama gave the visitors match point.

But the Cougars answered back, tying the set at 24. Two points from the set, a kill from Cougars’ Sophia Kelly gave the capital village cats a set point.

A hitting error gave the Cougars the set.

Tied 21-21 in the fourth set, the Royals went on a 3-0 run, made possible by a Cougars passing error, an ace from Seniayath Bell and a kill by Eliana Benavente.

The Royals had three match points, but a kill from Hinengi San Nicolas erased one.

But on the second match point, Piper hit the game-winning kill.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we practiced for it and we played how we know how to play. And we pulled through,” Piper said. “Right now, we are doing good, but we know that there’s always room for improvement. Every game and every practice, we’re just working to improve every time we see a different team.”

Around the league

The St. John’s School Knights defeated the Guam High School Panthers in four sets.