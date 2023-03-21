The Notre Dame High School Royals claimed championship honors at the 2023 Guam Football Association Challenge Cup Girls High School Soccer Tournament at the GFA National Training Center.

The Royals, on a corner kick, defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 1-0.

The tournament, which was canceled 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned Sunday. The Royals also won the tournament in 2019, earning back-to-back champion status.

The tournament, supported by the Japan Football Association, featured eight teams from the recently concluded Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association league and teams that will be playing in the upcoming Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam fourth quarter season.

Teams entering the tournament were the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, George Washington High School, Harvest Christian Academy, John F. Kennedy High School, Notre Dame, Okkodo High School, Southern, and a combined team from Tiyan High School and Simon Sanchez High School.

In the semifinals, the Royals defeated the 2023 ISA Girls High School Soccer League champions JFK, winning 4-1 in a penalty shootout. The Dolphins, in the other semifinals, defeated the Titans/Sharks 2-0.

Following the championship match, the Royals were presented the tournament’s champions trophy and medals, and the Dolphins were handed with GFA silver medals. Awards were presented by Tina Esteves, GFA vice president and chairperson of the GFA Women’s Committee, and Kelley Barnhart, a member of both the GFA Executive Committee and GFA Women’s Committee.

Past tournament winners

• 2012: HCA Eagles

• 2013: NDHS Royals

• 2014: GWHS Geckos

• 2015: SSHS Sharks

• 2016: GWHS Geckos

• 2017: GHS Panthers

• 2018: SSHS Sharks

• 2019: NDHS Royals