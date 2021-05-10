The three-time defending girls volleyball champion Notre Dame High School Royals began their quest for the four-peat on Saturday, as the 2021 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam season got underway.

Kicking off the season, the Royals played the St. John’s School Knights at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in Upper Tumon. And after three competitive sets, the Royals defeated the Knights 28-26, 29-27, 25-17.

In the past three championship games, the Royals and Knights battled each other for the title.

Notre Dame’s right-side hitter, Minami Rabago, with nine total kills, led the Royals high-powered offense. Teammate Austia Mendiola, with eight kills, helped secure the victory. Plugging up the middle and adding firepower, middle blocker Faith Piper added five kills and two blocks.

Leading St. John’s with 10 kills, two blocks and eight aces, the Knights got a monstrous game from Tylee Shepherd. In the first two sets, Shepherd recorded nine of her kills. In set No. 3. The Royals made a defensive adjustment and slowed Shepherd’s rampage.

“We planned on trying to take her out of attacking because she’s a very dangerous attacker,” Rabago said. “We tried to aim in her direction to try and take her out of their offense.”

In the first set, the ever-important momentum grabber, Piper took advantage of a free ball off an overpass and secured the set with a kill.

“I just went with the flow of the game and did what felt right,” Piper said.

In set No. 2, after a kill from Mendiola gave the Royals a 28-27 lead, a hitting error gave ND a two-set lead.

“It was fun to finally be able to play together,” Piper said. “We’ve put so much time together in practice, so it’s nice to finally be able to play together and put all that into action.”