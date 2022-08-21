Consider it a soft opening to the 2022-23 high school sports.

The Notre Dame High Royals fought off the St. John’s School Knights in straight sets 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 to open up the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Volleyball League Friday night at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in Upper Tumon.

Both teams came in with a summer of volleyball experience, some playing on the same club teams, so familiarity among the teams was evident.

The Royals, backed by senior star Faith Piper, had just enough to fend off the tough Knights in three grueling sets.

It was the lone game played on opening night as the other two matches were postponed until next Thursday.