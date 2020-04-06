After news broke on Friday afternoon that the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam had canceled fourth quarter middle school and high school sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms ignited with student-athletes’ disappointment.

The decision to cancel came three weeks after the IIAAG postponed all activity on March 17. The island’s other sports league, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, has yet to cancel and has not issued official word.

“Our community is facing an adversary that is bound by no rules and has proven to adversely affect human life," the IIAAG said in a news release. "Sadly, this rapidly escalating situation prevents our organization from facilitating a safe interscholastic environment."

The Notre Dame High School Royals girls soccer team was poised to defend its four consecutive titles, but now, Shyann Roberto, other seniors, and the rest of the team have been denied the five-peat.

“Honestly, I’m devastated,” Roberto said. “It’s really hard accepting that I will never experience my last year of high school soccer and Senior Night.

“I was really looking forward to playing my last season with my girls at ND. We’ve made unforgettable memories, winning three championships together, and I wish we got to see how this season would have worked out.”

Madison Packbier, a St. John’s School Knights track and field star, had already signed a letter of intent to compete at Claremont McKenna College, and the 2020 season was supposed to be her celebratory farewell tour, a final doffing of the hat before heading to California.

Ready to etch her name in the record books, Packbier was set to put her training to the test.

“I’ve been training nonstop since the end of the cross-country season,” she said. “I’m really bummed that I won’t be able to go after those records.

"It’s heartbreaking. … The seniors didn’t get the closure we needed.”

In 2019, after a successful exhibition season, high school bowling was set to debut. But with the oil on the lanes shiny and untouched, and all of the pins left standing, there will be no strikes, no spares, no converted splits, and no turkeys.

The new sport, spearheaded by Guam professional bowler Jay Leon Guerrero, will have to wait until 2021.

“I was so excited for bowling because it was attracting new student-athletes to participate, said Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Noah Taimanglo. “When I found out about fourth quarter sports being canceled, I was so heartbroken, not just for the sport of bowling, but all fourth quarter sports in general.”

For FD’s varsity volleyball team, the only thing worse than not defending their title is not having the opportunity. Logan Pangelinan, a four-year setter who was to make his coaching debut, was looking forward to instilling his two-time championship experience into the top-rated Friars.

“I hope this ends before the summer, so there can at least be a tournament or something for the sports, so they can at least get something out of the season,” said a disappointed Pangelinan. “It was also going to be my first year coaching, too, so I’m bummed about that too.”