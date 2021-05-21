The ND Royals got Wednesday evening’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association baseball semifinal double-header started off with a strong defensive display, knocking the Bulldogs into the consolation game with an 11-4 victory at the Okkodo field.

The GW Geckos defeated the FD Friars in the late game 13-8 as action dipped past 11 pm. A heavy rain delay set back play in the first inning, with the Geckos churning out the tough seven-inning win.

Royals starting pitcher Arren Yatar was money on the mound, pitching 12 total strikeouts while allowing only two runs all game. Yatar left the game after his pitch count hit 110 to begin the seventh inning, but his stalwart effort had already set precedent for a Royals semifinal celebration.

“It felt good from the get-go,” Yatar said regarding how the arm was feeling after his big performance. “I had the confidence to go all seven, but I had to stop to make sure I can come back Saturday if the team needs me. We’ve been locked in all season, and since it’s my last year, I want to make the most of this.”

Stepping in relief for ND was Dominic Cruz, who held his own on the mound after suppressing a late Okkodo rally in the seventh. John Salas would break a scoreless drought for the Bulldogs with an RBI single off loaded bases to get within 11-3.

Cruz got his first strikeout to settle down the nervous ND crowd, but a run allowed on a walk a batter later put Okkodo within striking distance, down 11-4 with two outs remaining. Cruz collected himself, closing out the Bulldogs next two batters with strikeouts to seal the win.

“I believed in our defense and I believed in Dom. He’s one of our best pitchers so all we had to do was have confidence in him,” Yatar said of watching the events of the final inning.

On top of their stout defense, ND’s offense set the tone early. With two runs scored on three hits in the opening inning, ND took the early lead. The Royals added six more runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run single by Ryan Crosley. The Royals added their final three runs in the fifth, scoring off two errors and an RBI from Guiton Terlaje.

ND vs. GW for ISA title

The Geckos and Royals put on a very entertaining midseason battle at Paseo, which was later muddied by errors that turned a close contest into a 10-run rule in favor of GW. ND plans on using the next couple of days to sharpen its defense.

“We’re going to work on our defense because we still feel like we made too many errors today. Hopefully, by Saturday we can come back and perform stronger than we did today,” stated Yatar.

The location for Saturday’s championship game is still to be determined, with Okkodo field being a strong candidate to host both the consolation game between FD and Okkodo and the finals featuring GW and ND.