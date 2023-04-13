The Guam High School Panthers boys volleyball team saved their best play for the third set but were unable to overtake the Notre Dame High School Royals, who won 25-16, 25-13, 26-24.

Masato Rabago, the Royals’ go-to outside hitter, enjoyed the win and had a good time.

“Our team did need to have a little bit more fun, let loose, because they've all been in their heads and then they can't get out of their heads,” he said.

The Guam High vs. Notre Dame game, featuring two of the lower-ranked teams in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, was played Tuesday night in Agana Heights.

Early, the Royals dominated, pounding five kills and a trio of aces as they surged to a big lead. With three kills from Rabago and an ace apiece from Caleb Pereda, Isaac Limtiaco and Daryl Peredo, the Panthers didn't match the Royals’ intensity.

For all three sets, Limtiaco’s powerful, left-handed, crosscourt serves kept the Panthers pinned, unable to figure out the uniquely angled blasts.

Whereas Limtiaco's serves were unmatched and largely unreturned, his timely above-the-net play was another weapon in the Royals’ arsenal. Two points from closing out the first set, a kill from Limtiaco earned ND a set point. Needing 2 points to close out the opener, a tap from Pereda to the unguarded floor gave the visitors a 1-nil lead.

With momentum greatly favoring the Royals, their play only got better. Limtiaco, controlling the game from the baseline, opened the second set with a pair of aces. Teammate Tshon Palomo, working hard at the net, tapped a shot for the 4-0 lead.

“I was picking on a certain spot,” Limtiaco said. “In my experience, passing, it's always hard to pick up a jump serve crosscourt because it's coming from you at a weird angle. … I knew that I would throw them off a little bit by serving crosscourt.”

Even more dominant than the opening set, the Royals pounded away. A mixture of awesome aces, championship-level kills and lackluster Panthers play sucked away all of the energy in the gym. As the Royals increased the lead to 7-2 as a barely audible home-team crowd remained silent.

With the gym filled with unmistakable sounds of squeaky sneakers, the Royals rattled off another 9 unanswered points. Leading Notre Dame, Peredo smacked four aces. Ending the Royals’ onslaught, a kill attempt from Rabago sailed past the baseline.

At 24-13, a huge kill attempt from Rabago was returned. But, on the same point, relying on precision more than power, he tapped the set-winning shot straight down near the Panthers’ toes.

Playing from a 2-nil deficit, the Panthers didn’t phone it in. Rather, they upped their play and pushed ND to the breaking point. Although the match was rather lopsided, inspired diving saves from the Panthers’ Devin Santos set up points and brought the crowd back into the game.

As the Panthers clawed their way back into the match, the Royals rested, their intensity idled.

“The first set, that energy was there. The second set, the energy was there. But in the third, the energy kind of died down because we kind of felt like we had it in the bag,” Limtiaco said. “But that's not really the mentality we should have going into it.”

After an excuse-me net winner from Zedekiah Raphael, followed by his point-earning block, the Panthers led 6-4.

The Royals, at 8-8, caught the Panthers, then went on another tear. After three consecutive aces from Limtiaco, the Royals led 17-10. But with Rabago watching the third set from the bench, the Panthers chipped away at the lead. After two consecutive aces from Andrae Dela Cruz and a second kill from Caiden LaBreche, the Panthers were on the prowl, poised to push the Royals to a fourth set. But as Guam High elevated their game, so did ND, with James Soriano recording three kills.

Still, the Panthers fought back. But, trailing 24-21, they desperately needed to find away to save three match points. A mixture of Panthers good fortune and untimely Royals errors breathed life into the flatlined felines.

A kill from LaBreche, followed by a service winner from Brian Rivera pulled the Panthers within a point. At 24-23, a Panthers kill attempt went to Pereda who was positioned near the left sideline, directly in front of the Royals bench. With only a split second to decide whether to play the shot or let it carry out of bounds, and with the ND bench encouraging him to let the ball drop, Pereda hit the shot back into play. He knew he had made a mistake, but a second straight error, a kill shot that carried wide, leveled the set at 24 apiece.

The Royals, not leaving anything to chance, subbed in Rabago. Back on the floor, a kill from Rabago set up the fourth set point. With Limtiaco serving the final point, a Panthers error gave the match to the Royals.

“Every win is important,” Rabago said. “Every win goes down on the paper. Every loss goes down on paper.”