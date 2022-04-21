After a week of rain and cancellations, the Notre Dame High School Royals baseball team finally took to the diamond.

In their Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season-opening game against the Tiyan High School Titans, the Royals defeated the Titans 11-4 on Thursday at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

The Royals’ Nolan Cruz struck out 12 Titans through five innings of work and Dominic Cruz hit a home run short of the cycle and stole two bases. Aiding in ND’s offense, Bryce Sablan had two hits and drove in three runs.

Nolan Cruz, helping his own cause, connected with a two-run RBI.