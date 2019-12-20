Big first innings are becoming the winning recipe for the Notre Dame baseball team as they edged John F. Kennedy, 8-6, on Wednesday at LeoPalace Resort Baseball Stadium to force a winner-take-all finale for the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Baseball League championship.
The Royals used a five-run first inning to get by the defending champion George Washington Geckos, 5-3, in their semifinal matchup on Monday. ND employed the same strategy on Wednesday against the Islanders, greeting JFK starting pitcher Jobi Andrew with six runs in the opening frame.
Senior and All-Island shortstop Ethan Lobaton said the ND coaches emphasized staying focused early and coming out strong.
“We want to jump out to an early lead, put some pressure on and get more comfortable for our pitchers,” Lobaton told The Guam Daily Post.
Noah Pereda gave the Royals the early lead with a single to score Dominic Cruz and Ethan Lizama in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Brandon Tuquero singled and James Artero reached on an error to stretch the lead to 4-0. The lead grew to 6-0 when Jathan Alvarez capped the rally with a two-RBI single.
The Islanders cut the deficit to 6-2 in the top of the second inning off ND starter Noah Pereda. Andrew helped his own cause with a two-out single to plate two runs.
The Royals tacked on a run in the bottom of the third inning. Nolan Cruz doubled and stole third base before coming in to score on a passed ball.
JFK put together a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning that was capped off by Allen Blend swiping home. Blend added an RBI double to help cut the gap to 7-5.
The Royals added an insurance run in the fourth. Lobaton reached on a fielder’s choice before advancing to first on a throwing error. A wild pitch scored Lobaton for the 8-5 lead.
Freshman southpaw Nolan Cruz closed the door on the Islanders the final two innings, working the Royals out of a jam in the sixth with a strikeout to end the inning and allowing an unearned run in the seventh before striking out the final two batters to secure the win.
NoahCruz said he wasn’t nervous coming in to close out the game and concentrated on throwing strikes. “Trust my teammates and no walks,” said Noah Cruz
Vince Camacho was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and reliever John Cruz struck out five in 3-2/3 innings for the Islanders.
Notre Dame pitcher Dominic Cruz earned the win with one hit allowed and two strikeouts in two innings of relief. Pereda struck out two over 3 1/3 innings in the no-decision.
Lobaton finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. The first five hitters in the ND lineup scored a run.
“For our first year at ND, this has been a great season … we bonded a lot more because we all go to the same school. It helps us focus more and come together as a team,” expressed Lobaton.
With one game left to play, Lobaton recognized the team that makes the fewest mistakes is likely to walk away the winner on Saturday.
“Stay focused and play our game … keep the pressure on,” stressed Lobaton.
It’s sure to be a rousing atmosphere when JFK and ND meet on Saturday in the winner-take-all showdown to determine the 2019 IIAAG high school baseball champion. The final schedule is still to be determined.