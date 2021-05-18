With the top seed up for grabs in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls' Volleyball League, the Notre Dame Royals defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in four sets (25-23, 25-19,16-25, 25-14) at the ND gym Saturday evening.

With the win, ND locks up the top spot with a (5-0) record while the Cougars will play St. John’s Tuesday evening for second place in the regular season.

The matchup featured a battle of service errors and consistent hitters. The Royals team gave everything they had to come out on top in the end.

Royal seniors' Austia Mendiola and Minami Rabago fueled the potent Royals' offense. Mendiola had a total of nine kills and six aces with Rabago adding her seven kills to secure the win with both seniors also going through graduation earlier in the afternoon.

“Passes were good, sets were on point, I had to do my best to put away balls,” said Mendiola.

Hitters show up early on

The Cougars opened up the first set with big kills from seniors Kristen Serrano and Chloe Guerrero. Senior Royal Gia Camacho answered back with a major kill off an overpass to get the Royals going.

Both teams struggled to gain any big leads as service errors came from both sides. ND was able to close out the first set 25-23 with a kill from Minami Rabago.

ND entered the second set fired up as aces and kills came from a variety of Royal players. Unfortunately, the Cougars were called on rotation errors four times, which did little to stifle the Royals' rhythm. The second set ended 25-16 in favor of ND off an out of rotation call on Academy.

Hope of a comeback

Errors from the Royals led to a big Cougar lead in the third set. The Cougars confidence began to grow as Seniors Rebecca Salas and Serrano chipped in two huge kills each. Serrano also led the Cougars with four blocks to secure their only won set 25-16 of the night.

The Royals momentum picked up and Rabago delivered four of her seven total kills to help the Royals close out the game 25-14.

The seniors of ND’s team had graduated earlier in the day.

“Our team is mainly seniors, they’re all like my best friends. Playing with these guys right after we graduated is amazing,” said Rabago.