In an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls semifinals soccer game, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles hosted the Notre Dame High School Royals. Fans, from both teams, were out in full force to see who would earn the right to play in the championship game on Friday.

After two scoreless halves and as equally fruitless overtime, the Royals won in a penalty kick shootout, 3-1.

“Harvest is a great team, and we knew it was going to take a combined effort from our squad to come out of this one on top,” said ND’s Faith Piper, a winger-turned-goalkeeper who replaced Arriah Arceo in the net when she was injured in a collision. “I’m so proud of how our girls never gave up and always had each other’s backs.”

With the game on the line and a berth into the championship game at stake, the game, literally, was in Piper’s hands. It was up to Faith!

With fatigue setting in and nerves at an all-time high, Harvest took the first penalty kick. With nerves of steel and a fast foot, San Agustin blasted a shot past Piper, putting the pressure on the Royals.

After an equally, well-taken penalty kick tied the game at a goal apiece, Piper kept the ball out of her net. After blocking the subsequent Eagles penalty, Piper went on the defensive. The Eagles next shot hit the crossbar. Notre Dame, with a 2-1 lead, made their third goal. Again, on the Eagles’ final goal, Piper made her presence felt, saving the shot to end the match.

“I just wanted to do my part to help the team,” Piper said.

Piper shared with The Guam Daily Post that an early change in goal was less than ideal, especially when their stricken keeper had done so much throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

“Arriah is a great goalkeeper and we all worked extra hard to try and win this one for her,” Piper said.

With so much riding on the game, both teams came out with intensity. Harvest’s defense was led by Caeden Milner and Sophia San Agustin while ND had midfielder Maya Iriarte and center back Ava San Nicolas controlling the team’s defense.

Harvest’s attack was led by standout player Olivia Haddock and winger Hannah Tedtaotao while ND looked to attack through Piper, midfielder Kalle Damian and Iriarte. Through the first 25 minutes the game was a back-and-forth affair, both defenses holding strong, neither team allowing either attack to get any clear-cut chances.

In the 27th minute, a through ball from the Harvest midfield created a 50-50 situation between the Harvest attacker and Arceo. Quickly, Arceo was off her line, beating the Eagle to the ball, swooping and scooping just ahead of the attacking player. As the attacker jumped to get out of Arceo’s way, inadvertently, the players collided. Unfortunately, Arceo, who sustained a game-ending injury, was unable to remain in the game.

"Now we have to prepare for a tough final,” Piper said.

“If we continue to work for each other and never give up, we’ve got a chance to win it all,” she added. “Hopefully, we can get the job done.”