The 2022 Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season concluded last weekend, but rugby continues this Saturday with a series of all-star games.

In conjunction with Uproar Guam, Guam Rugby Union will host the Youth Festival on Saturday at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

Featuring several middle school Flag Division games, the festival kicks off at 9 a.m. At the conclusion of the middle school games, high school competition will begin at 1 p.m. with a Junior Varsity Division 7s match. At 1:30 p.m., Junior Varsity Boys will compete in 10-a-side competition. At 2 p.m., a Boys 15s Varsity matchup will hit the pitch, immediately followed by girls 7s action

Tournament organizers indicated that there will be food trucks on hand.

They also said that there will be a nominal price of admission.

All proceeds will benefit the Guam Women's National Rugby Team.

(Daily Post Staff)