After hard-hitting semifinal playoff action on Saturday, the Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association championship games are set.

In girls’ competition, the defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals, without dropping a point, steamrolled through the playoffs.

The Royals, in the quarterfinals, defeated the Guam High School Panthers, 26-0. In the semifinals, they beat the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 29-0.

On the other side of the bracket, in the quarterfinals, the George Washington High School Geckos passed through the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 14-7. In the semifinals, they blitzed the Tiyan High School Titans, 14-0.

Setting up a repeat of the 2019 championship game, the Royals will play the Geckos for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Guam High.

On the boys side of the pitch, to no surprise, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, in the semifinals, dethroned the defending champion Geckos, 58-0.

The Friars, the odds-on favorites to win the title, have given up only two tries this season and will face the Sharks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Guam High.

The Sanchez Sharks, with a 10-3 win in the semifinals over Okkodo, punched their ticket to the show.