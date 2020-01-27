Hungry for another title, the George Washington High School boys rugby team opened the season with a convincing, shutout win over the Guam High School Panthers.

On Saturday, at Okkodo High School, during a Week 1 Guam Rugby Football Union Interscholastic Sports Association game, the defending champs smashed the Panthers, 29-0.

Leading GW, Joaquin Lujan’s two tries, and one apiece from Noah Quichocho, Jake Cabrera, and Aaron Toves powered the Geckos to the win.

With a roster filled with a handful of veterans and a bunch of new players, the early season game gave the Geckos a chance to see what worked, and what needs fine-tuning.

“A lot of our players are playing out of position,” Quichocho said. “We’re just putting players where they need to be. We’re going to use the first couple of games to tune up, of course.

“But it’s good to know that our boys are working together and working hard. We had a lot of first-game jitters, but it’s nothing that we can’t fix in practice.”

Leading 12-0 at halftime, GW’s impenetrable defense and unstoppable offense made it impossible for the Panthers to gain ground. With few advances to GW’s side of the pitch, the Geckos pressure kept the Panthers under wraps.

Scoring the first try, Quichocho’s sprint to the goal felt good, he said.

“I saw an opening, and I saw daylight,” he added. “I just wanted to take it and make some points for my team.”

Quichocho, a member of the 2019 championship team and the reigning All-Island football defensive MVP, is one of the toughest players on island and will be tapped to lead the team and teach some of his less-experienced teammates.

“Last year, we had a good team, of course,” Quichocho said. “We had a strong bond because we were together for three, four years. This year, it’s different. We have different players; new people coming into the team; people who haven’t played the sport before.

“But, we just have to work on our chemistry and our bond on the field and, we’ll be OK.”

Twice, with Panthers trying to rip him to the turf, Lujan carried Guam High defenders with him into the goal.

He said, I just wanted to score for the team and bring it.

“We always keep it simple,” said Tevin Santos, a coach for GW. … “Don’t do anything more than that. Don’t do anything less than that. Just keep the same tempo, and try your best. Most of all, have fun.”

With the 2019 winning campaign in the past but etched in the books, Tevin Santos likes the effort his team showed. But, this is a new year and, in a league filled with capable teams, and the proverbial target on their back, the Geckos take nothing for granted.

“Whatever happened last season happened last season,” Santos said. “This is a different season. To be honest, we have a lot of fresh boys out here. So, I keep telling them, ‘let’s stick to the basics throughout the beginning of the season.’

“When everybody gets their feet wet, that’s when we can move on to bigger and better things.”

In other boys rugby action, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars shut out the Southern High School Dolphins 38-0.

The Okkodo High School Bulldogs defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 17-7.

In girls competition, the defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals won both of their games (17-0 against Sanchez, 19-7 against GW).

The Tiyan High School Titans, with veteran coach Conrad Kerber at the helm, won both of their contests (17-5 against Guam High, 14-5 against Okkodo).

The Geckos, Sharks, Bulldogs, and Dolphins finished the day 1-1.

The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, 0-2-1, walked away from the pitch winless, but with a tie.

Guam High, 0-1-1, also left the field with a tie.