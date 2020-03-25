Looking to avenge their 2019 Guam Rugby Football Union/IIAAG championship game loss to the George Washington Geckos, the Father Duenas Friars worked hard, ran through the season undefeated and set an unprecedented level of play as they trampled their opponents, allowing only 22 points for the entire season.

After being named the All-Island MVP in Rugby, Father Duenas Friars’ Jose San Nicolas notched two tries to defeat the Simon Sanchez Sharks 20-5 to reclaim the rugby cup in the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA championship game held March 13 at Guam High School.

This feat marks the fourth time in five years the Friars were crowned champs.

San Nicolas was nominated the 2020 MVP by all the coaches in the league. But despite this achievement, San Nicolas and the Friars knew their job wasn’t complete. The team’s main quest was to win another title.

“I am honored and it means a lot to me to be named All-Island MVP,” San Nicolas said. “I am thankful for that. But it wasn’t what we were playing for during the season, we didn’t want to win individual awards, we came to win a championship.”

But according to San Nicolas, a member of three championship teams, last year’s 19-12 defeat to the Geckos stung and inspired the team to work hard throughout the season.

“We hated the feeling we had in 2019 and we didn’t want to repeat what happened in that championship this year,” San Nicolas said. “At the beginning of the season, we put in a lot of hard work to win the championship this year.”

As a senior and one of the leaders on the team, San Nicolas said FD was driven to return to glory. The Friars defense held strong, limiting their opponents during their undefeated run this season.

“We played like we were in second place all season long because we weren’t the champs and finished in second place last year,” San Nicolas said. “I have to credit a lot of our first-year players that we had this year. They really had an impact on our team.”

Looking to the future, the varsity team will turn to the underclassmen to fill in the void from the seniors who are leaving. The squad will definitely tap members from the Friars junior varsity championship team.

“I trust that we are giving this team to the juniors now,” said San Nicolas. “ Hopefully, they can win it again next year. They know what it takes and all the hard work. They also know what it feels like to lose and what it feels like to win a championship.”

According to San Nicolas, some key players returning to the team will be Toby Perez, Jay Arriola, Isaac Cabrera, Adrian Lujan and the rest of the 2021 and 2022 team members.

As for San Nicolas, next year he will be a freshman attending the University of Guam to further his education and help set up his future career.