To say that rugby produced the most memorable moments in 2022 is a huge understatement.

From a transgender student-athlete playing on the Guam High School Panthers girls rugby team, to a riot that prompted police presence and led to players being ejected for the remainder of the season, and a pair of players who made the leap to NCAA and USA Rugby Division I programs, 2022 had it all.

At the beginning of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association/Guam Rugby Union 2021-2022 season, a transgender student from Guam High caused quite a controversy when the player's cleats were laced up to take part in a girls contest against the Tiyan High School Titans.

During the game, a couple of Titans were reportedly injured and a complaint was filed with the GDOE and GRU, prompting the league to halt the season until a decision was made. Citing World Rugby rules and regulations on transgender athletes, which allows participation as long as hormone therapy began before puberty, it was ruled that the Guam High athlete could not play on the girls team.

Joe Mancuso, Guam High’s boys and girls rugby coach, told The Guam Daily Post that he would abide by the decision and the season continued.

Rugby riot results in GPD involvement, ejections

In November 2022, during a GDOE ISA/GRU boys high school varsity rugby game between the Panthers and the Southern High School Dolphins, tempers got the best of players and fans and a riot ensued.

On a physical and illegal play, where a Panther did not retreat after a penalty, the Guam High player scooped up a Dolphin and tackled him to the field. A couple of Southern players didn’t take too kindly to the act and a series of skirmishes ensued. Elevating the situation and making matters worse, a Guam High parent entered on the George Washington High School pitch and got involved in the altercation. Quickly, from that moment on, the riot got out of control.

Head referee Ross Morrison and line referees attempted to stop the crescendoing crisis but had little impact. With whistles blowing and fans, players and spectators not heeding the futile call, Guam Police Department officers arrived on the scene.

“In the 50 years I've been involved in rugby, I have never been involved in an issue like that where benches from both sides are involved and parents got involved, not even in the roughest, toughest New Zealand clubs,” Morrison said.

Morrison, one of the island’s most accomplished and highly respected officials, blamed the fiasco on spectators and parents, likening the participants to wild animals.

“Parents should be setting the example for good respectful behavior, not participating and encouraging verbal and physical abuse or reverting to pack feral dog mentality,” he said.

Dawn arises from darkness

While the transgender and riot issues caused much controversy and spawned extraordinary mitigative steps, a pair of rugby players brought pride and joy to the island in 2022.

In March 2022, Makayla Atoigue became the third rugby student-athlete in Guam’s history to make it to the Ivy League. Atoigue, a member of the Guam Women’s National Rugby Team, signed a contract to attend and play for Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

“I felt like Brown was perfect because I will never be able to experience what I will at Brown,” she said. “It’s an Ivy League and that is such an honor to be a part of.”

Those new to the island who haven’t been following local rugby may be unaware that there are at least 16 student-athletes from Guam playing rugby for colleges and universities in the states — most of them playing for NCAA and USA Rugby D1 programs.

In September 2022, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks’ KK Kaminanga became the latest player from Guam to sign with the American International College Yellow Jackets in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kaminanga joins Joanne Alvarez, Izzic Cabrera, Tyler Daga, Keiani Pangelinan, Christian Reyes, Shiela Sarmiento and Kekoa Tenorio-Toves at the prestigious school, who compete for their school’s respective rugby programs.

Kaminanga, the lone freshman, helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the Liberty Conference title game against Brown. Although Brown defeated AIC 33-14, Kaminanga solidified himself as an up-and-coming scrum half.

“To all the young athletes on the island: Keep pushing and continue to work hard as your hard work will soon be worth it,” Kaminanga said in an interview in November. “You can do anything you put your mind to, so never give up on your dreams and remember to keep smiling no matter what you’re going through. It’s never too late to rewrite your own story.”