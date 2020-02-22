Rugby vs. Football land dispute may end Monday

For several years, Guam Rugby Club and Hal's Angels Football Association have been locked in a bitter dispute over land that was leased to both organizations by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

In August 2019, the dispute hit its tipping point when HAFA President Ivan Shiroma blocked access to GRC’s field.

For seven months, rugby has been without a home.

But, after weeks of communication between the two nonprofits, the dispute may soon be over.

Shiroma told the Guam Daily Post on Friday that “a new easement (will) be created by GovGuam at a different location where Hal’s Angels' boundaries will be redefined, but minimally impacted, satisfying GRC’s request for access … ."

“Hal’s Angels, again, (is) being asked to provide concessions, again, which I allowed,” Shiroma said.

During a CLTC meeting on Thursday, the two organizations verbally agreed to the arrangement. On Monday, Feb. 24, the agreement may be finalized by the CLTC. At that time, Shiroma said he will remove the lock on a gate and let GRC have access to its field.

The original easement will be “temporarily opened once (the) agreement is finalized, then closed, again, once the easement is completed,” Shiroma said.