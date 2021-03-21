Guam Women’s National Rugby player, Olivia Flores Elliot, has been selected for the Top 15 of Asia Rugby’s Unstoppable Ambassadors, an award given to women in rugby who have helped make steps toward equality in the sport.

Elliot began playing rugby for the Guam Women’s National Rugby Team in 2013 and has been a consistent member ever since. Playing for Guam has given her once-in-a-lifetime experiences of traveling the globe, meeting new people and making long-lasting friendships, all while playing the sport she loves at the highest level.

“Rugby has tested my physical and mental abilities on countless occasions and has taught me quality life lessons about leadership, time management and passion," Elliot said. "I truly consider the sport of rugby one of the main pillars in my life and I hope to continue to play for as long as my body will let me."

Elliot’s devotion to the sport has allowed her go the extra mile in efforts off the field as she got involved with Asia Rugby’s "Try and Stop Us" campaign, which began in 2019. Last week Elliot was selected to represent Guam as an Unstoppable Ambassador and was part of a list of top 15 candidates, which consisted of women from countries all throughout Asia.

“It’s such an honor to have been selected as an official Asia Rugby Unstoppable Ambassador. I feel extremely blessed to be able to partake in such a great cause with women from around the world and will always continue to strive to break barriers for women in sports,” said Elliot who thinks the "Try and Stop Us" campaign is playing an important role in creating gender equality not only sports but all areas of life.

“Through my international experience, I have witnessed the setbacks that women continue to experience today in the sport of rugby in different countries, and it has been extremely eye-opening,” she said.

After receiving such a distinguishing award among women from the entire continent of Asia, Elliot, who is a registered nurse at Guam Memorial Hospital and is expecting a newborn son, will get back to playing rugby purely out of her love for the game.

“I play rugby and will continue to play rugby because I love the sport,” Elliot said. “What I have achieved so far in awards and recognitions over the years will always be important to me, but they don’t drive my intentions or my performance on the field - that, is easily my love for the game.”