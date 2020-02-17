With all of the higher-ranked teams emerging unscathed through rugby Week 4, there were no surprises, but the girls games are getting more competitive.

On Saturday, at George Washington High School’s multisport field, the undefeated defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals girls rugby team improved to 10-0. But, with the proverbial target on their back, playing ND is bringing out the best in the rest of the league.

“We know we just have to push ourselves, coming into a defending season,” said the Royals’ Hana Takano, one of the Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association leading scorers.

In a match separated by less than a try, in a dramatic come-from-behind win, the No. 1-ranked Royals defeated the No. 4-ranked Simon Sanchez Sharks, 14-10.

Early in the first half, the Sharks’ Heather Reyes opened the scoring with a try. Answering, ND’s Sias Suarez leveled the game at 5 apiece.

With a try and two conversions, Takano was the difference-maker.

“It feels good, but we could have done better,” Takano said. “You can’t change the outcome. It’s already done. … We know what we’re capable of. We push to be better than that.”

In one of the day’s most competitive matches, the Tiyan High School Titans surrendered the first try but came back to defeat the Sharks, 7-5.

“I enjoyed myself,” said Titans’ Mia Tobias. “They put on a really good game today. We fought hard.”

Throughout the first half, the Sharks dominated but couldn’t beat through one of the league’s toughest try-line stances. Twice, with the Sharks so close to the Titans goal line they smelled line paint, Tiyan denied scoring. During the second stop, Tiyan’s Tobias leveled a Sharks ball carrier.

“‘Oh no, they’re going to score. Go get her,’” said Tobias, sharing what she thought when preventing the goal.

The Sharks, after a one-minute halftime, shattered the 0-0 tie.

As Sanchez’s Shiela Sarmiento drove through the middle of the field and cut to the left, Tobias tackled the Shark in the goal. After a missed conversion from an impossible angle and gusting wind, Sanchez led 5-0.

“It felt good,” Sarmiento said about scoring the icebreaker. “Tiyan is the second seed overall. I knew that today was going to be hard, but the try gave us some kind of relief. …

“I think our girls did great."

On the ensuing kickoff, unscathed, Tobias sprinted 90 yards up the middle for the game-tying try.

“It felt really good when I ran it,” Tobias said. “I’m just really tired,” she added, trying to catch her breath.

"I just wanted to win," she said.

Nailing the game-winning conversion, Lana Untalan’s courageous kick cemented the victory. Fighting nerves, she handled the pressure.

“Just playing, I could feel the wind was going a certain direction, really hard,” Untalan said. “I was hoping that Mia would score in the middle so it wouldn’t be so hard.

“When I was making my conversion kick, I was like, ‘OK, just focus on making the kick.’ I was glad that it went over, and it didn’t go out.

"I would have been disappointed if I missed that kick," she added.

Unable to field a team for an early game against the GW Geckos, the Southern High School Dolphins girls rugby team, later in the afternoon, returned with a full squad. With 10 players wearing Southern blue, the Dolphins defeated the Guam High School Panthers, 10-0.

With one try apiece, Southern’s Jayann and Jufania Andrew, sisters, drove the Dolphins offense.

“This is a dynamic duo,” said Dolphins head coach Steve McManus, pointing out Jayann Andrew’s physicality and speed.

“I liked scoring for the team, and putting us up there,” said Jayann Andrew.

Beaming, Jufania Andrew shared that the insurance try was her first score of the season.

“It makes me feel really proud, especially that it’s my first try of the season. And, I’m really proud of my team for putting in good work out there.”

In the boys’ competition, there were no surprises.

The Titans, against the undefeated Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, were unable to field a team and lost via forfeit.

The Okkodo High School Bulldogs, also undefeated, toppled Guam High 26-3.

The Sharks defeated Southern 26-3.