It's been a minute. Maybe, longer than a minute.

Normally a mecca for road races, COVID-19 decimated Guam's weekly events, which often drew hundreds, even thousands, of participants. But, runners, walkers, strollers and joggers, your day is finally here.

The island is ready to ignite its love for road races after racers were forced on hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. It's been more than two years since the island has hosted a live road race and, thanks to the efforts of the Guam Running Club, April 9 will be the day when Guam runners can take to the roads once again.

The “Run Back to Normal” 2K/5K will kick off at the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña. According to GRC’s Manny Hechanova, this run is a free, no-frills event. According to the GRC website, no frills means no T-shirt, no category results.

“This event is just a simple fun run to regroup as a running community," said Hechanova.

After the government lifted its outdoor restrictions a few weeks ago, sporting events can now operate. And, GRC is ready – pardon our pun – to hit the ground running, dotting its dormant calendar with a slate of events.

“There are several 5Ks already being scheduled. Interested participants can visit our Facebook page for more info,” said Hechanova.

Charity and nonprofit groups will be present for information and donations. A raffle prize drawing will be available for all participants.

Raffle prize winners must be present to win and the GRC is gladly accepting donations for prizes. Contact any GRC member via the Facebook page or Hechanova directly to donate.

Kickoff time for the “Run Back to Normal” event will be 6 a.m. April 9, with a suggested showtime at 5 a.m. Registration also will be conducted on race day, but participants are encouraged to register for free online.