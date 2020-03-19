Guam's running community has turned to technology to stoke their competitive juices in light of event cancellations and government mandates that limit large gatherings because of the new coronavirus.

In recent months, the threat of the coronavirus has postponed and canceled events local runners have long looked forward to.

Earlier this month, Guam Sports Events Inc. postponed the 2020 United Guam Marathon until September. The race — attracting thousands of runners and pumping millions of dollars into the community — was scheduled for April 6.

Last week, the Bank of Guam postponed its IFIT Run due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Later in the week, the Guam Running Club announced they were canceling the GRC Marathon, the GRC Perimeter Relay, and community-hosted 2K and 5K races.

Without outlets to test their training, satisfy their competitive nature, relieve stress, and reduce anxiety, runners were left with few options — waiting, hoping, and praying that life would return to normal.

“I know that there has been a lot of disappointment with the canceled races,” said Derek Mandell, a two-time Olympian and owner of Run Guam, a Tumon-based athletic accessories store. “A lot of times, the main part about training is training for something. When that end goal is taken away, we have to think, ‘Why are we doing this?’

Without a global solution to the pandemic and no vaccine on the immediate horizon, the number of infected worldwide approaches 200,000, and nearly 8,000 deaths.

Staying within the government’s social distancing mandate, Run Guam has set up a STRAVA account for athletes to join, compete, and stay in the game.

STRAVA, an online application used by runners and cyclists, records, tracks, and uploads times to a website.

“Every day, we’re searching for new ways to inspire athletes and make the sports they love even more fun,” stated STRAVA on their website. “But it’s not only about achieving – we’re an inclusive team, dedicated to elevating each other and the members of our community.”

“We’re not doing it to make money, or anything,” Mandell said. “We’re just trying to get people to have some sort of outlet. This thing’s causing a lot of anxiety and stress for people.

“Running’s one of the big things that alleviates that for them.”

Each week, unless circumstances become dire and a mandatory lockdown takes effect, Run Guam will post challenges on their STRAVA club page and social media.

“People in the club can find one of the segments that we announce, in the club and just complete the course within the timeframe we give, which is a week,” Mandell said. “They can go anytime they want."

“We wanted to create something where runners can still feel part of the community, without having to be close to each other. Kind of have them compete against each other, but not compete at the same time. ...

“We tell them … to do it on your own. Everyone runs the same course within the week … and you can compare afterward, in the ranking."

The first segment, posted on Monday, is a 1.65-mile run from Underwater World to Hilton.

Mandell said that 66 people have joined the Run Guam STRAVA club, and he and one other have completed the race. He added, if the club gains popularity, he will encourage athletes to run in small groups, and at different times.

“I’ll be able to review when they perform the activities,” he said. "And if I see that all of these activities happen at the same time, then I will have to encourage them not to do that.”

As the coronavirus continues to spark fear and business owners are unable to meet payroll, tensions are high. Now, more than ever, people need to relieve stress, responsibly.

“Running is my biggest stress reliever,” Mandell said.

“Running allows you to kind of escape from everything. ... If you’re out in the open areas, where there’s no traffic, you can kind of just relax and focus on each step.”

On Guam, as of press time, there are five cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

After declaring an islandwide health emergency on Saturday and after three Guam residents tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, the government of Guam limited social gathering to no more than 100 people.

The following day, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met with public and private school officials and decided to close all of the island’s schools. That same day, strengthening the social distancing rules further, gatherings were limited to 50 or fewer. As a result, restaurants, bars, churches, and other establishments closed or severely altered their operations.

“Every time you open the news, or Facebook, or social media, there is always something bad that you’re going to read, especially now. … There’s just no real getaway," Mandell said.