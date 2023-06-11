Run Guam kids camp postponed

Run Guam, a locally owned company known for its high-quality running gear, is preparing to host its inaugural Discover Speed Kids Camp this summer.

While the elementary school session was originally scheduled to start Monday at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park at Ypao Beach, that has been pushed back due to damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. Run Guam owners and local running legends Derek Mandell and Desmond Mandell are currently working on identifying a new venue that they can lock in as soon as possible so they can get back on track.

The camp was founded to inspire a new generation of athletes and help build a strong foundation for them to succeed in running or whichever sport they choose. Kids will learn proper running mechanics and technique so that they can have a strong foundation to then build their speed and endurance.

Running is a fundamental skill but most kids don’t ever really get the opportunity to learn how to do it properly so this camp would be a great one to check out. The camp is split into two separate sessions, one geared toward elementary school kids and the other for middle school kids with the sessions scheduled to be two days a week over a three-week period.

Anyone interested in signing their kids up for the Discover Speed Kids Camp can go to discoverspeedcamp.com or send an email to info@runguam.com.