For hundreds of island residents, the opportunity to test their mettle was too good to pass up when Trench Events unveiled the Run to 21 Challenge, a virtual at-your-pace challenge that's you versus the road.

The challenge, which started in early October, has rolling deadlines and runs until the end of the year with a virtual fitness feat that encompasses 100, 200 or 300 miles – all your choice and at your pace – before the end of the year.

Sponsored by Uproar Guam and Trench, the special event is a play on the normal New Year’s resolutions, offering a venue for athletes to hit their resolution goals and ring in 2021 fit and healthy.

The race will donate a portion of the proceeds to Special Olympics Guam, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping athletes with special needs. Register now before the price increase on Nov. 8. Registration closes Nov. 15. This event is open to all participants on and off island.

A shift in events

The pandemic has created a huge shift in island sports, with a focus more on solo activities or at-your-pace events – something that has drawn all types of fitness buffs from the novice to the expert.

For friends Komekha Cadag and Helena Juralbal, the virtual challenge offered them an opportunity to become part of a community that promotes positivity and offers a mental and physical challenge too good to pass up.

Pre-COVID, the duo normally exercised daily, and the pandemic threw a slight crimp in their routine. Cadag, an avid runner and paddler, said joining Run to 21 offered a way “to stay motivated, stay focused and to continue to stay active.”

“I joined so I can challenge myself physically and mentally. The Run to 21 is a good way to see what you are capable of doing and the willpower to finish,” said Juralbal, who normally enjoys CrossFit with an occasional swim or run. “The Trench challenge offered a manageable way to complete your running goal.”

A physical feat, Cadag said she hopes to complete a 20-mile course by the end of 2020. To ensure she’s physically ready to meet the rigors of that challenge, she logs in daily runs with a group who keep her motivated and on track.

Running and staying active with Run to 21 and a community of like-minded individuals allows her to boost her immune system, but she readily admits to missing the full event experience with the crowd and people motivating and pulling for the big finish.

Cadag stressed the importance of staying active despite the fact that COVID has changed what a “normal” sporting competition looks like.

Juralbal echoed the sentiments, saying, “You can set your own schedule and workout safely following safety precautions during this pandemic.”

However, a disadvantage “would be the lack of in-person social aspect with friends. Due to COVID, socialization is done virtually or from a distance,” she added.

To stay in line with social distancing guidelines, their community of runners sometimes will meet up but train at their respective paces. However, they finish at the same location to keep that spirit of camaraderie and fellowship alive.

“I strongly believe exercising is good for you physically and mentally especially in times like this,” Juralbal said. “This challenge gives an opportunity to plan out your running, jogging or walking schedule that fits your needs.”