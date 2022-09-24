An estimated 200 middle school runners gathered at the Tiyan course for the third meet in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Middle School Cross-Country League.

The 3 kilometer race started off with the girls and it was Agueda I. Johnston seventh grader Aviah Valenzuela finishing in under 11 minutes to win top honors.

“I got burst as soon as we got to the hill of the second lap and was able to hold the lead going into the downhill finish,” Valenzuela said. “I felt confident after the first lap, but not too confident in the second lap because I was thinking Ali’Rha (Munoz) was going to catch me.”

Valenzuela praised Munoz, a student-athlete from Luis P. Untalan Middle School, who clocked in 7 seconds behind her.

The All-Island Meet is in three weeks and the showdown between the two runners along with rest of the top five were separated by 40 seconds. The top five saw different runners from five different schools: Valenzuela (Agueda), Munoz (Untalan), Marion Finney (Inarajan Middle School), Mia Sablan (Jose Rios Middle School) and Kyrie Reyes (F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School).

With the season ending next month, runners in the Female Division are improving and looking to make the top 10 or 20 in the all-event to accomplish their season goals.

Shyloh’Rae Phillips, a sixth grader from VSA Benavente Middle School, has shown improvement since the first meet.

“I would say a good goal is to try and make the top 20,” Phillips said. Phillips also said she is having fun this season and making friends along the way.

Emani Villegas, from FBLG, said her team will make the most of the season.

“We are having so much fun in team practices and we are really bonding as a team,” she said. “It’s so good to see all of us improve, little by little. I also enjoy seeing other people encouraging runners to finish stronger by cheering for them on their last lap. I really like seeing that.”

Villegas said a goal is to make the top five at the All-Island.

“Our team goal is to win a championship and we are all working hard to make that top 10,” she said.

Pascua wins 3 in a row

The Astumbo Middle School Dragons are looking good midseason with four boys making the top 10. Doniefer Pascua Jr. won his third straight race and remains undefeated. He is the runner setting the bar.

Pascua said the race went well and his strategy was to take the lead toward the end, behind staying in the leaders’ draft. In the final stretch, Pascua sprinted downhill in front of the softball fields in Tiyan to finish ahead of Agueda’s Henry Rudolf by 6 seconds.

“Our team is there,” Pascua said. “We need to get more of us in the top five so we can get the W. As a team, we can still improve by working on our speed and stamina.”

With four runners on the top 10 including Reggie Deguzman, 6th; Gavin Paet, 7th; and Mason Duenas, 10th; the Dragons are heavy favorites to win the team title next month at the All-Island.

Other notable finishers included Agueda’s Henry Rudolf, whose 9 minutes, 7 seconds earned him the second spot on the podium. Untalan’s Zaiden Paulino, in 9:10, placed third. Guam Adventist Academy Angels’ Joshua Song, in 9:14, finished fourth. Rounding out the top five, in 9:17, Agueda’s Vincent Rudolf placed fifth.

The All-Island champions will be determined Oct. 6, at the Tiyan course.