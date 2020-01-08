Nearly 100 runners helped the Guam Running Club (GRC) jump-start the new year, competing in the first road race of 2020 during the 47th Annual Cross Island Ten Mile Run held early Saturday morning at Cross Island Road.

Ryan Matienzo blazed through the tough course, posting 59 minutes, 57 seconds. It felt good to get back on the road and race after the holiday break, Matienzo said, adding he achieved his goal of finishing in less than one hour.

“I was hoping to hit under one hour and I was able to get it by a few seconds,” said Matienzo. “Over the holidays, I continued to run between 6 to 8 miles a day. It’s a streak I started on Dec. 16.”

Filled with steep curves and rolling hills, the narrow road race started on the east side of Route 17 (aka Cross Island Road) and finished in Agat on Route 2 about 150 meters south of Inn on the Bay.

“This race was a good way to start off the season. This race is really tough because you need endurance and fitness to attack this course,” Matienzo said. “I had good company during the first part of the race, but then I pushed myself. I am really looking forward to this year.”

When the race started Matienzo, Akira Koizumi and Elcid Garcia led the field of 97 runners. However, after the first climb along the first mile, Matienzo and Koizumi started to distance themselves. Heading into the fourth mile, Matienzo started to pull away, opening up on a downhill segment before he blitzed the course for his own train. Koizumi finished second, posting a 1:30:21, while Garcia took third in 1:10:31.

The top female and fifth overall finisher was Kris Lawrence (1:14:09). Lawrence used this race as a training run for upcoming marathon races she plans to run this year. Lawrence outdistanced Rachel Jolley (second place, 1:22:17) and Dianne Sapida (third place, 1:22:32) in the female division.

“I love to do this race because it gets me started for the rest of the year. I think it’s the hardest course that we run all year,” Lawrence said. “It has very steep inclines and declines. I ran this race course last year and I know how hard it is and, by the end, I really had a lot of fun.”