It’ll be nearly a year since Tiyan High School alumna Rylee Guzman signed on to be part of the William Penn University women’s soccer team, a decision that would send her thousands of miles away from home and launch her into a whole new environment, playing in a new role on her new soccer team.

The freshman Statesman has taken it all in stride.

On her college team, Guzman is now suiting up as a midfielder. She said she’s learned to improve to find herself in better positions to support her teammates on the field since being at William Penn. She continues to sharpen and add to her soccer skillset.

Her school is currently 3-7 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Their last game fell on a heartbreaker, 1-0, to Benedictine University from Kansas. Their next game will be a conference match later today against Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Guzman is enjoying her time, continually working to better herself on and off the field.

“When I first signed my intent, I was still in utter shock that I am actually going to go to college and play college soccer,” the 18-year-old recalled. “Up (until) now I still think it’s unbelievable how fast time has gone and that I’m in college.”

When she signed last year, Guzman said she remembered being excited to represent the island and play the sport she loves most.

Now she’s living and studying and practicing daily at the Oskaloosa, Iowa, campus. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I school, which is more than 7,100 miles away from home, competes in the Heart of America Conference.

“When I first got here, I was really excited to start this new adventure in my life. It’s completely different from Guam and I do get homesick a lot due to it,” Guzman said.

She’s worked to balance her new school requirements and new soccer routine. She said it’s harder than it was on island, with daily training. Sometimes she trains early in the morning and she’s still got her studies to complete. Guzman has her sights set on serving in the medical field in the U.S. Air Force and building up toward that dream by majoring in biology.

“Juggling that with school can be a bit stressful, but I do make sure I have time for myself, so I can be on my best at all times,” she said.

Guzman spent half her life playing soccer.

“I actually saw my younger sister playing and I thought it looked fun to do, so I decided to try it,” she said. “ I initially didn’t think I would be playing soccer would be playing all the way up to this point, but I don’t regret my decision because it is something I do enjoy doing.”

With her first few months of college behind her, Guzman has a fresh perspective. To other Guam students contemplating college, she advises them to pursue it for themselves.

“College is definitely something that you should do for yourself and not to please others. if you do it for others, it won’t be enjoyable,” she said. “Also, if you really do want to do something, do your best in everything you do and never give up on it. Set your mind to achieve that certain thing and always have it at the back of your mind when you don’t feel like doing anything.”