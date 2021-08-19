Not every eighth-grader has what it takes to make sacrifices necessary to become a champion, but there’s nothing ordinary about Rynier Di Ramos, a 13-year-old student at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo.

Besides the noticeable height advantage he has over many student-athletes his age, Di Ramos' drive and determination are more than most other middle-schoolers.

Last weekend, while competing in the Michelob Ultra 2021 Kids Trench Challenge Boys 12-13 Division, all of Di Ramos’ hard work had paid off.

In just over 12 minutes, finishing all obstacles without penalty, the brilliant sun beamed down on his first-place finisher’s medal.

“It feels really accomplishing, especially all the work I’ve put in and the sacrifices I’ve made,” Di Ramos said. “I feel really thankful and humble to have this medal, and being first-place.”

He said that even though he was tired after school and wanted to relax, it took a lot of motivation to go running and working out.

“It was pretty stressful, but I got it done,” he said.

While there are other things Di Ramos may have wished to have been doing, like hang out with friends and play video games, he realizes distractions will only hold him back from realizing his full potential.

“I think it’s just putting in the time and accepting the fact that you do have to put in the work, being up every day, putting the time, going out there,” said the future Simon Sanchez High School student-athlete. “I know it’s not easy, but I got it done. I am thankful that I am still progressing and I am not injured.”

Heading into the race, Di Ramos’ strategy was to hang back a little, let someone else set the pace, tire themselves out, then sprint to the finish line. But early into the competition, moments after the race had started, he sensed he could handle the pace and make the race his own.

“My goal was to draft off the first-place person, but I realized the pace was a little bit behind and I realized I could push it a little,” he said. “Once I realized that, I took it from the gun.”

As Di Ramos raced in front to the motocross track, and the rest of the field tried its best not to choke on his dust, one-by-one he knocked off obstacles. After clearing obstacle No. 1, the Mud Pit, he raced up the Urban Hill, conquered the Bridge, but was slowed down by the next two challenges. Having underestimated what it would take to carry his body over the 6-Foot and 8-Foot Walls, he struggled but overcame the onerous, back-to-back challenges.

“I didn’t get enough speed,” Di Ramos said, admitting that all challenges were “pretty hard.”

While the physical challenge of competing in and completing the race was daunting, he shared the course was mentally taxing.

“I just kept pushing pretty hard,” he said.