The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars are performing well heading into the final round of the 2021 Boys’ High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

After Round 2, they are holding on to 11th place as a team, sitting three strokes behind the coveted Top 10. The Friars are competing as part of an invitational that is only open to the champions of each state. Each team represents the best in their respective states among high school golfers.

In the individual standings, Friar grad Ivan Sablan broke the Top 10, finishing tied for 9th after the second round out of 330 golfers. The Cypress College-bound athlete finished nearly par for the course with the exception of two bogeys.

Sablan, who shot 2-over on both days, said his putting game needs some improvement if he wants to do better the final round.

“I played well, but left a lot of shots on the course,” he said. “I could have shot 4 or 5 strokes better.”

The North Carolina heat and humidity wasn’t as big a deterrent as it was for other teams, he said.

“We’re used to the heat and the humidity,” he said. “We’re able to last longer than some of these boys.”

While the rest of his game was “good,” he said, his goal is to do better in the next round – a goal shared by the rest of his team. Performing well is the only option for the Friars.

“We all worked very hard for this tournament,” Sablan said. "To not make an impact coming from Guam is unacceptable.”

Individually, Anton Lacson finished the day with three birdies to close 5-over on the course. A pair of birdies helped Eduardo Terlaje, who also double bogeyed on two holes to finish 8-over. Incoming Friar seniors Jacob Fegurgur and Markus Nanpei had four birdies between the two of them as they both finished 12-over for the round. All four athletes placed in the upper third of the tournament, a testament to their hard work and preparation.

“I am encouraged, but I know we can go lower,” said Mark Nanpei, the team manager for FD and president of the Guam Junior Golf League, on his team’s second-day performance.

When asked how the team was feeling heading into the final round, he said they remain motivated.

“We are looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“We will do better tomorrow. I feel it in my bones,” Nanpei added, promising a better performance in the final round.

Made up of the top high school golfers in the nation, the three-day tournament – June 28-30 – is invite-only with teams offered a shot to test their mettle based on their state championship performance. According to the Pinehurst website, the three-day, 54-hole stroke play event includes team and individual competitions.

The Friars will be competing in Round 3 later today. Check out the Pinehurst website