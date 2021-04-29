Despite hot, windy and unpredictable course condition, the Mel Davis Junior Golf Tournament attracted 24 of the island’s best, young golfers this past weekend to Guam International Country Club in Dededo.

In the Boys 15-18 Division, toping the field, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars swept the podium, 1-2-3. In first place, with a two-day 151 total, Ivan Sablan was at his best. Markus Nanpei, with a 153 total, finished in second place. Eduardo Terlaje, who also shot a 153, placed third.

Jovy Lacson explained second and third places were decided by virtue of a scorecard playoff.

In this boys division, a birdie-fest, Sablan's 1-over par masterpiece was just enough to capture the top spot.

In the Girls 15-18 Division, shooting a 156, Tyanna Jacot, 12, claimed first place. Thirty strokes off the pace, in second-place, Krisana Fenton, 10, shot a 186. Sarah Therrell, who also shot a 186, by virtue of a scorecard playoff, placed third.

For the top girls, Jacot's long drives and steady putting distanced her from the field.

Competing in the Boys U14 Division, Stüssy Shiroma, with a 176, claimed the top spot. In second place, one stroke off the pace, with a 177, Aiden Kang delivered a runner-up performance. Edwin Fenton, at 178, placed third.

In the six-competitor division, Shiroma's steadfast determination carried the youngster to victory.

To find out about the next GJGL event, which will be held at the Palm Tree Golf Course at Andersen Air Force Base May 22-23, email guamjuniorgolf671@gmail.com.